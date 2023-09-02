In New York, at least, state officials responded in the face of mass murder. Not so in Tennessee and don’t expect it in Florida, either.

Buffalonians were subject to a dread sense of déjà vu last Saturday when a young racist opened fire on Black shoppers going about their business in Jacksonville, Fla. Three were slain – with an AR-15, of course – before the shooter killed himself.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, running a feeble campaign for the Republican presidential nomination, said some of the right things to mourners, but many booed him, anyway. Why? He can’t – or won’t – separate himself from his party’s malignant adoration of all things ballistic. They saw blood on his hands.

Predictably, if still shockingly, the party line also played out this week in Tennessee where, in March, a shooter murdered three young children and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville. There, despite the support of Republican Gov. Bill Lee, the Republican-dominated Legislature couldn’t even bring itself to consider legislation meant to limit access to guns by dangerous people.

The failure descended into chaos in the state capitol as Republicans voted to temporarily silence one of the three Democrats they had summarily expelled from the Legislature in April. As in Texas, where a gunman mowed down 19 elementary school students and two teachers in Uvalde, even the massacre of children couldn’t move politicians blinded by the holy grail of firearms.

The calamity in Texas played out only 10 days after the racist massacre at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, a shooting that now draws Buffalo close to suffering Jacksonville. In a show of support, planners here are organizing an event called “Standing in solidarity with all our brothers and sisters, friends and family against hate.” It is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday at the DeLaine Waring AME Church, 680 Swan St.

“It’s not just a church service. It’s a stand of support for what took place in Jacksonville,” said Brad Pitts. Like Aaron Salter, who was murdered at the supermarket while working as a security guard, Pitts is a retired Buffalo police officer.

New York toughened its gun laws after the shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, and even Congress roused itself to at least some action. It passed bipartisan legislation that enhanced background checks, provided funding to states to expand “red flag” laws, boosted mental health services and closed the “boyfriend loophole” by keeping guns away from unmarried dating partners convicted of abuse.

And it did so with the approval of some Republicans. Among them was then-Rep. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park. Unlike many other Republicans – most recently including those in Florida and Tennessee – he demonstrated an active conscience, the courage of his convictions and a clearer understanding of the Constitution. His vote in favor of that legislation drove him out of his re-election race. That seat is now occupied by Rep. Nicholas Langworthy.

The common Republican defense for this absolutism is a false fealty to the Second Amendment, whose wording is muddy and which was crafted when firearms mainly meant slow-loading muskets. Beyond all that, constitutional rights have limits, as the parents of murdered school children understand.

Indeed, it’s hard to believe that Jacobs is truly alone among Republicans. Surely more of them secretly value human life more than the party’s increasingly crazy devotion to guns. Because what does it mean if they don’t?

