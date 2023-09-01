A man died. That alone is enough reason for the Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride tour to remain closed until all questions have been answered.

It’s therefore both mystifying and disturbing that the tours would resume – even as walking excursions, with the aquatic element removed. As it now stands, no safety assurances have been given by this attraction’s private owners or by local government officials. One of many unanswered questions regards a key issue with faulty electrical wiring in the tunnel where these tours take place.

The attraction’s tragic history demands a thorough and credible official accounting. But so far, the silence has been deafening. Until it is broken, there is no justification for allowing these tours to continue in any form.

The tour’s single boat capsized on June 12, during an excursion for members of the local tourism industry. Harshad Shah, 65, was pinned under the boat and drowned. He was a native of India and the longtime president of the Budget Host Inn in Niagara Falls. His wife was also injured, as were 10 other people. During the rescue effort, some first responders had to break through rock with sledgehammers to access the tunnel.

Since this fatal accident, the tour – which includes a boat ride and a walking segment – has been nonoperational. The incident drew international attention, with questions arising at every level, including these basic concerns:

What official oversight, if any, does this attraction have? At the time of the accident, representatives of both Gov. Kathy Hochul and Niagara County told The News that their respective levels of government were not responsible for safety inspections of the Lockport Cave boat ride. Both Hochul and State Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt of North Tonawanda urged state oversight of the attraction, with Ortt introducing legislation to make it so, but none of this has been finalized. The tour remains unanswerable to any government body.

Had the attraction ever been subjected to a safety inspection? It seems not and no one seems to be clear on which entity would be doing the inspection.

Lockport chief building inspector Jason Dool visited the site the day after the accident and found a broken electrical conduit that left wiring exposed; areas where the wrong wiring was used; and a rusted panel box. Though this is unlikely to have contributed to the boat accident, there is no word on whether any of it has been addressed.

A similar incident in which the boat capsized occurred in September 2015, but was never publicly reported or investigated.

Most disturbingly, Tom Callahan, co-owner of the ride, has been steadfast in his unwillingness to address specific questions about his business, even after a fatal accident.

To our knowledge, the results of any official investigation by the city of Lockport – if, indeed, one took place – have not been revealed.

And now Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride is ready to bring visitors back into the tunnel for a 1½-hour guided, historic, lantern-lit walking tour.

Sorry, but no. Even if boat tours are not advertised or available for reservation, it is still horrifically unwise to risk further accidents or even loss of life.

Keep the Lockport Cave attraction closed until its safety has been thoroughly vetted and official government oversight is in place.