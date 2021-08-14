Another Voice: ‘Condo’ tax breaks shift cost burdens to the rest of us

On average, each of the eight homes surveyed would have paid $5,130-plus more in annual taxes if assessments were based on market value instead of some mythical capped “rental income.” Multiply that average tax break by the 5,000 or so “condo” properties in Amherst and the loss of revenue to the town is staggering at more than $25.6 million per year.

As a marketing device, condo tax breaks are frequently used by developers to lure well-to-do buyers to purchase homes at above-market rate prices at the expense not only of the majority of taxpayers but also at the expense of sellers of equivalent non-condo homes. Developers, not municipalities or even the condo owners themselves, reap most of the reward from this price inflation.

While condo owners do pay monthly fees to homeowner associations generally for snow plowing and landscaping services, non-condo homeowners must also pay for these services without the benefit of excessive tax breaks. It should also be noted that not all developments with fee-based homeowner associations are receiving condo tax breaks (for Ransom Oaks and Audubon New Community in Amherst).

Kudos to the few state and local lawmakers who are brave enough to risk losing campaign contributions from developers in their attempt to reform a law that is patently unfair to the majority of homeowners.

Jo Nasoff-Finton is a land use planning and development consultant and former senior planner for the Town of Amherst.