Inflation isn’t going down fast enough, the Sabres aren’t doing so well and it still feels like winter, despite the calendar. There are always things to be unhappy about. It might be time for some positive talk – even on this page, which is so often devoted to somber debate.

First, we welcome the news that downtown’s Central Library is returning to its regular hours after two weeks of early weekday closures – shortened from the normal 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. Library officials have hired the Buffalo Peacemakers, who will be on-site throughout the school year to help quell incidents of disruption led by kids visiting the library after school. Dozens of mainly high school-age students had been fighting, both in and out of the building.

An anti-violence initiative of Back to Basics Outreach Ministries, the Peacemakers are used to dealing with unruly kids and are already helping out at 11 local schools. They’ve got a knack for shutting down bad behavior without being too heavy-handed about it. Thank you, Peacemakers, and kudos to library staff as well, who were able to keep all their scheduled workshops and technology sessions going even while the institution was closed to the general public.

…

Everybody’s looking forward to summer, when fair weather heralds Buffalo’s outdoor event season, with concert series, food truck nights, open-air markets and other happy gatherings enlivening neighborhoods throughout the city – including the Elmwood Village, downtown, Allentown and Parkside. Not every community, though. Within recent memory, there has not been a big, festive, weekly event in any of Buffalo’s East Side neighborhoods. That’s going to change.

Marnetta Malcolm, who organizes the annual Buffalo Funk Festival, is planning a weekly event in the shopping plaza at Jefferson and East Utica Street, one block north of Tops. We can scarcely imagine any other location where a regular gathering of joy and celebration would be more appropriate.

Malcolm’s initial plans include fun, food and family-friendly entertainment with DJs, food trucks and vendors on hand every Friday evening from June 2 to Aug. 29. She’s gathering sponsors to help fund the event and has had success, including the help of Mark Talley, whose mother, Geraldine Talley, was killed in the May 14 massacre. He’ll sponsor the June 2 event.

Visit the Buffalo Funk Fest Foundation Facebook page to find out more about this excellent and long-overdue project.

…

Preservationists in Buffalo haven’t had much to cheer about lately, but in Niagara Falls, where entire blocks of historic infrastructure have been lost, it looks like some handsome buildings at Third Street near Main are on the way to being preserved and converted. And this isn’t just the usual office/retail/residential mix, either.

Developer TM Montante plans to transform Niagara Falls properties at 500, 512 and 518 Third and 503 Main St. into a branch of Radio Social, the Rochester entertainment complex that has 34 bowling lanes, pizza, Middle Eastern food, arcade games, cocktail and whiskey bars, and event spaces.

This is the type of entertainment venue that any city might welcome, but it is especially needed in Niagara Falls, where there is little to keep tourists in town for longer than the couple hours it takes them to tour the falls. In addition, Radio Social can keep its clients busy year-round, not just during the summer.

The Niagara Falls version will be slightly smaller than Rochester’s, but will include the full range of bowling, gaming, eating and drinking amenities, as well as boutique hotel and event spaces. It will take incentives and tax breaks; we hope TM Montante gets them.

The project would certainly be a welcome break for Niagara Falls. It might even attract Buffalo bowlers, who could use a few more alleys.

• • •

