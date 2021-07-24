With a big-league inspiration, renewed dreams for city ball

Yanava "Navi" Hawkins grew up on Northland Avenue, a place of resonance for anyone familiar with Buffalo’s baseball history.

More than 60 years ago, Luke Easter used to live on the same street, a monumental guy whose one-of-a-kind house – a place of storybook detail, brought out in bright colors – still leads old-timers to recall when the legendary slugger made the Hamlin Park area his home.

Yet Hawkins is only 27. She was born decades after Easter, who died in 1979, became famous for hitting long-distance rockets. The first African American to play for the Bisons in the 20th century, he was a well-loved presence in neighborhoods around the old Offermann Stadium – a ballplayer who remains a bigger-than-life reminder of an era when the game was revered in the city.

That time, as Hawkins knows too well, is long gone. She started playing softball as an 8-year-old when her parents brought her to a youth league at Shoshone Park. Hawkins became a catcher, a role she loved because “you see the whole field,” but she also noticed one thing as she grew into youth leagues and travel ball:

“I did not see a lot of players who looked like me,” said Hawkins, who is African American.