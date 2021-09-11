Voice of the Fan: Yes, you can dress up your dog in Bills' gear and more fan tips

Everyone knows there are only four seasons: winter, spring, summer and football. Opening day is better than Christmas, and coming as quickly as Tre White closes on a wideout.

By Thursday, you should have known what you’re wearing, if not laid it out on the edge of your bed. You should have scripted your first 15 moves for Sunday morning. Your brand, spanking new Buffalo Bills gear likely gets the call to the game-day roster, while your old favorite, likely better Bills duds, are on the inactive list – although they must be ready in a pinch.

The right game-day food is paramount. It should look and taste as fabulous as it is bad for you. It should have as many calories, in the thousands, as you will burn squealing and dancing for three hours, a zero sum game. Fancy alternative sauces for wings are (arguably) fine for weekdays, but yours need traditional Frank’s.

If you’re going to the game, get there early. You actually probably should be there be now with your suitcase full of alternative Bills gear to keep in back.