Voice of the Fan: Bills are making impossible seem possible, with more to come

At the beginning of the 2020 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills' mission was crystal clear: Win the AFC East, make the playoffs, and hope to win at least one postseason game for the first time since 1995.
Winning it all seemed like a herculean, if not impossible task.
But that’s why they play the games and, man, did the Bills ever play them well. They finished the regular season as the hottest team in the league. Visions of the pinnacle, the Super Bowl, and winning it, seemed to come out of nowhere and then show up everywhere.
Last Saturday, the Bills put away a pesky Indianapolis Colts team determined to spoil the Bills and its Mafia’s party. The hard-fought, down-to-the-wire 27-24 victory was somehow extremely satisfying and equally frustrating.
A quarter of a century in the making was almost undone by one bad quarter by one unit, but the Bills endured, prevailed and advanced.
The Colts controlled the ball and the flow and yet the Bills controlled the game and scoreboard. It felt to fans as if we had no business being up at halftime, and somehow we were lucky to escape on top.
But the Bills scored the first touchdown, were up at the half, up 14 early in the fourth, had only given up 10 through three quarters, and never trailed from late in the first to the buzzer.
That’s a solid win.
The 6,7000 rowdy, raucous fans in Bills Stadium seemed, and sometimes sounded, like tenfold that. Mostly well-dressed in Zubaz and war paint, and well-behaved, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the same will be allowed this week. Bills Mafia watching on TV around the world held their collective breath on the last play and then exhaled, exhilarated.
Sure, the defense must tighten up. The two Indy fourth-quarter long scoring drives were too quick and way too easy. The D gave up 474 yards and 24 points.
Missed tackles reemerged as a Bills bugaboo, which bugged a bunch of fans and caused a little booing. Philip Rivers might have well been wearing a red practice jersey so defenders cannot touch him, which they didn’t. Rivers, as he is wont to do, and his coaches don’t want him to do, is often both definitions of the slang term GOAT in the same game.
The Bills defense made the Bills offense have two or three less series than normal from time of possession and field position, which kept yardage and points down. Yet Buffalo still scored 27 and racked up almost 400 yards at 6.8 yards a clip, versus the Colts' 6.2.
The defense keyed on Colts rookie rusher Jonathan Taylor, kept him mostly in check, and proceeded to forget about most everyone else. Defensive stars Tre’Davious White and Matt Milano struggled tackling, as well as covering Michael Pittman Jr. and tight ends respectively. Tight ends continually hurt the Bills down the field, a disturbing, disheartening trend since the 1960s.
On offense, Josh Allen was Josh Allen, and beat the Colts with his arm, legs, head and guts. Allen’s RPO shot-put to a diving Dawson Knox in the end zone for the Bills first TD was “vintage” Josh, at only 24 years old. His 35-yard dart to Diggstown in the end zone is becoming commonplace.
Yet second guessing consumed a lot of the postgame chatter. We love Allen runs when they work and hate them disproportionately – often blaming Brian Daboll’s play-calling – when they don’t.
Josh had one inadvisable, approaching inexcusable “ohhh nooo!” play late in the game when he was sacked and fumbled, but was alertly bailed out by right tackle Daryl Williams. A near-disastrous, shoulda-coulda-woulda play he cannot make.
The Bills had little room to run for the day, and lost Zack Moss for the year. The holes in the Bills' run game are bigger than the holes the Bills' running backs try to run through.
But we are a passing team. Stefon Diggs was Stefon Diggs, with a stat line of 6-128-1 that has seemingly become an every game experience. Gabriel Davis needed and used all 20 of his toes to make two clutch, crucial receptions on the brilliant two-minute drive the Bills scored their second TD on.
Stone Cold Beastly was a warrior, with two injuries to his legs, both of which affect his greatest asset, his shifty quickness into jitterbug patterns. Every time Beasley arose from a vital reception he looked worse for wear. Cole said not playing the week before hurt him a lot more than the pain in his body, and vowed to be ready to go against the Ravens.
Rookie phenom kicker Tyler Bass was again automatic, drilling a 46 and then a vital 54-yarder with eight minutes to go, the first pressure kick of his career.
The Colts and their cerebral head coach, Frank Reich, made some questionable (OK, stupid) decisions at crucial moments. Maybe he forgot he wasn’t on the Bills, especially around the goal line.
But late in the game, with the entire season on the line, the mission accomplished win, and mission impossible loss, both seemed quite possible.
Then came The Fumble with a minute to go and the Bills up by a precarious three points.
Like seeing your whole life flash before your eyes just before you die, The Fumble (that wasn’t ruled a fumble) caused most Bills Mafia to have their whole Bills fandom flash before their eyes, with haunting flickers of Homerun Throwback and, "Just give it to 'em."
And yet maybe that was the way it should be. Maybe this showed why this team, this year, is significantly different, and substantially better than Bills of yore. On a mission.
Our former lovable losers didn't drop the game some outside forces tried to make us. This misfortune didn't turn our fortunes. The Bills didn't crumble after the egregious error, they cruised to victory.
So bring on the Ravens, who are back, and dangerous, and yet nothing like the dreadful Edgar Allen Poe aura some outside fans have recently bestowed upon them.