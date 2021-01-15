Voice of the Fan: Bills are making impossible seem possible, with more to come

At the beginning of the 2020 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills' mission was crystal clear: Win the AFC East, make the playoffs, and hope to win at least one postseason game for the first time since 1995.

Winning it all seemed like a herculean, if not impossible task.

But that’s why they play the games and, man, did the Bills ever play them well. They finished the regular season as the hottest team in the league. Visions of the pinnacle, the Super Bowl, and winning it, seemed to come out of nowhere and then show up everywhere.

Last Saturday, the Bills put away a pesky Indianapolis Colts team determined to spoil the Bills and its Mafia’s party. The hard-fought, down-to-the-wire 27-24 victory was somehow extremely satisfying and equally frustrating.

A quarter of a century in the making was almost undone by one bad quarter by one unit, but the Bills endured, prevailed and advanced.

The Colts controlled the ball and the flow and yet the Bills controlled the game and scoreboard. It felt to fans as if we had no business being up at halftime, and somehow we were lucky to escape on top.