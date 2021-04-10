Viewpoints: The national threat as Texas and other states charge to the right

In 1978, Texas was still solidly Democratic, as it had been since the Civil War. There, and around the South, party members proudly called themselves “yellow dog Democrats” – they’d vote for a yellow dog before they’d vote for a Republican. Such was the durable antipathy for the party of Lincoln.

There were plenty of liberals sprinkled among them – I knew an old New Dealer who was a wonderful, cantankerous hoot – but as a group, they were conservative, and not just on issues like guns and abortion. At budgeting time, the government leaders I knew would calculate how much revenue would be available, then decide how to portion it out. Later, when I returned to New York, I saw government budgeters looking through the other end of the binoculars, deciding what they wanted to do, then scratching around to find enough money. One approach wasn’t necessarily better or worse than the other, but they surely spoke to different mindsets.