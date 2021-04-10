Viewpoints: The national threat as Texas and other states charge to the right

It seems a like a long time ago in a galaxy far way. In truth, the year was 1978 and the galaxy was East Texas. Living there for eight years was largely a blessing: I found a career, a wife and the magic of Texas barbecue. But Texas was also an eye-opener.
You may have heard about the duck out of water. That was me, living in a place where differing accents interfered with communication, where the Bible-belt church played a much larger role in community life and where – to today’s point – the politics, already conservative, was beginning a rightward march that has yet to end and, which, in a time of pandemic, has made a national threat of regional judgments.
That’s where Texas is today. Also, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky and several other states, often – though not always – in the South. The consequence, broadly stated, is a radicalized Republican Party that so hates government it would see its own people die – and others – rather than advocate for masks or get a vaccine. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott – the governor who amplified the batty idea that a 2015 military exercise was actually a double-secret federal invasion of Texas – last week banned government vaccine passports in his state. He had been beaten to the punch by his counterpart in Florida, Ron DeSantis, but his quick action suggests that a phenomenon I saw play out in the 1980s remains very much alive: Whatever you do, don’t let yourself be out-conservatived.
In 1978, Texas was still solidly Democratic, as it had been since the Civil War. There, and around the South, party members proudly called themselves “yellow dog Democrats” – they’d vote for a yellow dog before they’d vote for a Republican. Such was the durable antipathy for the party of Lincoln.
There were plenty of liberals sprinkled among them – I knew an old New Dealer who was a wonderful, cantankerous hoot – but as a group, they were conservative, and not just on issues like guns and abortion. At budgeting time, the government leaders I knew would calculate how much revenue would be available, then decide how to portion it out. Later, when I returned to New York, I saw government budgeters looking through the other end of the binoculars, deciding what they wanted to do, then scratching around to find enough money. One approach wasn’t necessarily better or worse than the other, but they surely spoke to different mindsets.
But something was happening in Texas. Democrats began two-stepping to the right. A conservative Democrat serving in the State Legislature was liable to face a primary from a challenger pitching himself as even more conservative and, thus, in some way, purer. If the new guy won, he was liable to face a similar threat two years later. It became a race to the right, if not the bottom. It’s how ideas about firearms, for example, morphed from opposing gun control to supporting concealed-carry laws to advocating for mandatory carry laws.
In 1978, the congressional district where I lived was represented by Sam B. Hall Jr., an able and much-admired conservative Democrat. When he became a federal judge in 1985, Republicans dove for the seat. They fell short, but the drive presaged the revolution the GOP had seeded after another Texan, President Lyndon B. Johnson, championed major civil rights legislation in the 1960s. The Southern Strategy, implemented by Richard Nixon, helped turn the increasingly conservative South into the right-wing Republican bastion it has become.
Today, the district that Hall practically owned has been gerrymandered into a GOP stronghold represented by one Louie Gohmert, a Trump disciple who resisted wearing a mask, berated his staff about wearing masks – and then got Covid-19, which he blamed on wearing a mask. Such is the state of much of today’s Republican Party – an organization that neither Nelson Rockefeller nor Ronald Reagan would recognize. Or my father, for that matter.
But is it possible that things are starting to change? In Georgia, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger may have sacrificed his career rather than support Donald Trump’s lie that the state’s presidential election had been stolen from him. Georgians narrowly voted for Joe Biden then, in a special election, sent two Democrats to the Senate.
In Arkansas last week, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson vetoed legislation that would have banned gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors, even with parental consent. It was “a vast government overreach,” Hutchinson said, and “a product of the culture war.” The Legislature, continuing the party’s cliffward charge, overrode the veto, so the evidence of moderating change is debatable. Still, it’s hard to imagine Abbott having the nerve or good sense to veto so cruel a bill.
And on the subject of war, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky last week threatened unnamed “serious consequences” for corporations that dared oppose Republican efforts to depress the Democratic vote. Those firms, he lectured, should “stay out of politics,” presumably leaving it to experts who deride masks, encourage insurrection and safeguard their states from invasion by the U.S. Army. That particular change may not be one that bodes well for the Republican Party, but when the GOP starts kicking corporate America, it’s a change that is likely to matter.
When they’re working properly, conservatism and liberalism act as useful counterweights; they keep the country from moving in unhealthy directions. Today, with Republican orthodoxy rejecting science and the fundamentals of public health, the imbalance poses a threat to the country. It’s what can happen when a party abandons its own standards, adopts the patterns of reality TV and then jumps the shark.