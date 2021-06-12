Viewpoints: Of satire and Planned Parenthood and parents who worry too much

You can credit – or blame – Mrs. Mockler. She directed me this way. More than anyone, she ignited my love affair with words, first a dalliance, then a commitment.
And for that, she paid a high price.
I think of her every so often and did so again a few days ago as I reflected on the parents who objected to the presence of Planned Parenthood in Clarence schools. The issues are different but both encompass religion and the counterproductive wishes of adults to shield their kids from knowing things.
Mrs. Mockler – her first name was Adele, but I still think of it as Mrs. – was my seventh grade English teacher in Putnam Valley, N.Y., and at first, I didn’t like her. She was kind of loud and boisterous and, well, different, from any teacher I’d had before. I desperately wanted to avoid her class and was sorely disappointed when I learned she would not only be my English teacher, but homeroom, as well.
But she was wonderful, even to the point of putting up with my periodic disruptions by giving me permission – maybe it was a plea – to step outside the classroom if I was seduced into speaking when I shouldn’t. Oddly enough, I don’t think I ever took her up on the offer.
As the year went on, my attitude changed. What at first had seemed kooky to an unenlightened 12-year-old boy began to look like joy. She wanted us to know things. One of them was the concept of satire.
Toward the end of the school year, she brought in some records. (I know. I’m dating myself. It was 1967.) The one that mattered was called “That Was the Year that Was,” a collection of topical songs by an acerbic, part-time, piano-playing social critic named Tom Lehrer.
The record was crammed with brilliant satirical songs about politics, pollution, war and, memorably, smut. It was my introduction to sophisticated wordplay and, while I didn’t know it then, it was lightning striking.
Maybe she shouldn’t have done it. If she hadn’t, she might have avoided the heartache that I think she carried the rest of her life. But she did and I was entranced. I didn’t get all of the references, but this was clearly a wordsmith of a higher order at work. Some days after she played it, a smitten classmate and I asked to listen to it again. She let us.
I don’t know exactly what happened next. One story went that another student’s father was a minister who objected. But one day, we came to school and Mrs. Mockler wasn’t there. No one bothered explaining to us what was going on, but her dismissal became a minor national news story and, eventually, we pieced together that it had to do with the Lehrer record and two songs, in particular: “National Brotherhood Week” and “The Vatican Rag.” They’re edgy, clever and hilarious. They were also controversial, especially then, when hippies and Vietnam and the Smothers Brothers – they were fired, too – were arousing passions that were not always rational.
For the uninitiated, “The Vatican Rag” poked fun at the Catholic Church’s efforts to modernize its service while “National Brotherhood Week” took on hypocrisy. But a heads-up for the faint of heart: More than 50 years later, these songs have lost neither their brilliance nor their edge.
I raced to buy the record and, later, others of his. My parents – moral, religious and intelligent – already knew of Lehrer and thought the record was brilliant. A friend borrowed it and quickly returned it – in pieces, along with $5. His father – also moral, religious and intelligent – had broken it over his knee. They were Catholic. I think I made a profit.
I reconnected with Mrs. Mockler in 2002. Thirty-five years later, she didn’t remember me, but she filled me in on some of the horrors that followed. The only part I remember was a public proceeding during which seething members of the community made it plain they wanted her head.
It was shocking, though a little research suggests she was fully capable of adding to her own difficulties. Let’s say she was no shrinking violet. It doesn’t change what she did for me. My love of words and putting them together has made for a good life and a rewarding career. That was Mrs. Mockler’s gift to me.
We emailed for a short time, then stopped. She died in 2004.
This is more than a fond reminiscence, though it is that – and an endorsement of teachers who spark their students’ imaginations, even to their parents’ discomfort. (Note to parents: They’re yours, but you don’t own them.) But it’s also an acknowledgement of the risks of getting out too far ahead of society and, more important, of the need for adults to understand that protecting their children doesn’t mean stifling their intellect or, in the case of the Planned Parenthood opponents, depriving them of age-appropriate knowledge.
The world is a big place. There’s a lot to learn. And I’m still a fan of Tom Lehrer. And Mrs. Mockler.