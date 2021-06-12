Viewpoints: Of satire and Planned Parenthood and parents who worry too much

You can credit – or blame – Mrs. Mockler. She directed me this way. More than anyone, she ignited my love affair with words, first a dalliance, then a commitment.

And for that, she paid a high price.

I think of her every so often and did so again a few days ago as I reflected on the parents who objected to the presence of Planned Parenthood in Clarence schools. The issues are different but both encompass religion and the counterproductive wishes of adults to shield their kids from knowing things.

Mrs. Mockler – her first name was Adele, but I still think of it as Mrs. – was my seventh grade English teacher in Putnam Valley, N.Y., and at first, I didn’t like her. She was kind of loud and boisterous and, well, different, from any teacher I’d had before. I desperately wanted to avoid her class and was sorely disappointed when I learned she would not only be my English teacher, but homeroom, as well.

But she was wonderful, even to the point of putting up with my periodic disruptions by giving me permission – maybe it was a plea – to step outside the classroom if I was seduced into speaking when I shouldn’t. Oddly enough, I don’t think I ever took her up on the offer.