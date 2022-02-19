Viewpoints: My dad was a Republican. My mom, too. What happened to their party?

“At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”
– Abraham Lincoln, in an 1838 speech in Springfield, Ill.
...
Dear Republicans,
Let me start by saying I like you. I’m not one of you – I’m not registered in any party – but I count Republicans among friends and family. Probably colleagues, too, although I don’t ask. And, just to underscore the point, my late father was a devoted Republican. In an era when husbands dared instruct their wives how to vote – or how to do anything – he counseled my mother never, ever to vote for a Democrat. To my knowledge, she never did.
So, you’ll at least know I’m coming from a place of respect and even affection when I say that too many of you are crazy – right off your rockers, and that includes your leaders, some of whom should be in jail. I hate to see what is happening to a historic American party, once venerable, now dangerous. “Legitimate political discourse?” Really?
It may help to tell a little more about my father, Ken, as smart and funny a man as I ever knew. He was born in Saskatchewan and, at one long-ago time, occupied a place a little further left on the political spectrum. He even ran for Parliament in 1943 as a candidate of the Co-operative Commonwealth Federation, a western-based party formed to help Canadians battered by the Great Depression. He lost and so, eventually, did the CCF: It’s deader than a Whig.
Kenny served in both the Canadian and American armies, became a U.S. citizen and settled for many years in downstate New York, where he began a career in corporate accountancy and raised a family. I’m not sure why or when he moved to the right and registered as a Republican, but he did, and he lived his beliefs. (“My father’s theory,” I once explained to a friend, “is that if you save a penny here and a penny there, before you know it, you’ll have two pennies.” Dad smiled and agreed. Adamantly.)
He was a regular writer of letters to the editor, supporting Republican positions and ready to criticize either party for failures of good conservative sense. He was brave, too. In an era when newspapers routinely printed letters under pen names such as CONCERNED CITIZEN, he signed his name to a letter criticizing Sen. Joseph McCarthy, the Republican demagogue. Unlike too many people today, my father knew that politics isn’t football where, as Vince Lombardi famously observed, winning is the only thing. You can support your home team come what may, but not a political party. Wrong is still wrong and evil is still evil.
He generally approved of then-Gov. Nelson Rockefeller, though he wrote him an unsolicited, personal letter urging him not to get divorced. When you’re married, you stay married, he believed, with few defensible exceptions. He admired Barry Goldwater but didn’t mind seeing Richard Nixon get his comeuppance.
But, while Dad knew his convictions, he didn’t view the political opposition as fodder for personal insult or knee-jerk rejection. He wrote a cordial letter to Robert Kennedy shortly after RFK’s election as a senator from New York, identifying himself as a Republican and offering thoughts about the war in Vietnam. That, and the letter opposing McCarthyism, reflect the best of him and the best of American politics, at least in my mind. Wouldn’t we be in a better place if more people in both parties behaved that way?
Conservative no more
But what’s happened? Today, millions of Republicans are not conservative at all – presuming, that is, that conservatism still means cleaving to values like free trade, balanced budgets, respect for tradition and, yes, appropriate consequences for lawbreaking. And that’s not to mention more broadly “American” values like fair elections, ethical conduct and love of country.
Now, the party that once saved America – the party of Lincoln – is awash in demagoguery, deferential to criminality, supportive of treachery and overtly hostile to democracy. Its decline may not have begun with Donald Trump, but he is the accelerant – the carrier that spread the virus.
Those are harsh indictments. Here’s just a small sampling of the evidence:
Demogoguery: Trump claimed – and acted as though – the Constitution gave him the power to do whatever he wanted. That’s not conservative. It’s not even American. He encouraged people attending his 2016 rallies to attack protesters in the crowd, promising to pay their legal bills. Under Biden, he said, Democrats would “expel” anyone who disagreed with them. Democrats are “rioters,” he claimed, adding an icing of hypocrisy to the meringue of his demagoguery.
Deference to criminality: The world heard the recording of Trump urging Georgia’s secretary of state to “find” more votes for him after the 2020 election and threatening his freedom if he didn’t. Republicans don’t seem to care. Nor do they seem worried that the evidence clearly shows it was Trump who tried to steal the election from Joe Biden, not the other way around.
Treachery: Republicans rallied around Trump after he tried to pressure Ukraine’s leader to manufacture evidence against Biden. Voters in Republican congressional districts returned to office the members who defended him in that and other offenses, committed against the country and its Constitution.
Hostility to democracy: Republican-led states, ignoring the accuracy of the 2020 presidential vote count, are writing laws that will, in some cases, make it harder for people to vote and even give state officials the power to change results they don’t like. The silence of the Republican outcry is deafening.
When the GOP cared
Think back to 1973 and 1974, when Republicans served honorably and effectively on congressional committees investigating the collection of offenses known as Watergate, a carousel of crimes led by Nixon. (Presaging Trump, Nixon later claimed innocence, based on the autocratic theory that “When the president does it, that means that it is not illegal.”)
Chief among those serving with distinction on those panels was then-Sen. Howard Baker of Tennessee, who went on to become chamber’s majority leader. Plainly, Republicans valued his work, even though it led to Nixon’s banishment. Indeed, the insistence on honor paid off six years later when Ronald Reagan was elected president, inaugurating a 12-year Republican reign in the White House.
But today, in one of its most shameful actions, the party has officially rebuked its modern-day Bakers, Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. They are the only two Republicans patriotic enough to serve on the Jan. 6 committee investigating the violent effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
But instead of supporting their devotion to duty and country, the party is shunning them. Today, the GOP is an accessory after the fact, conniving to excuse or downplay that deadly insurrection – a criminal enterprise that was publicly instigated by the former president to whom it clings.
And that includes this month’s up-is-down, war-is-peace resolution of the Republican Party, officially blessing the Jan. 6 insurrection as “legitimate political discourse.” Never mind the threat to the life of then-Vice President Mike Pence or the police officers who were beaten or the feces that were smeared on the walls of the Capitol. Never mind that the Trump-inspired mob aimed to overturn a presidential election that repeated investigations have shown to be fair.
Some members are finding the guts to speak up for party and country. Among them is former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. He called the party out on its shameful vote to smear Cheney and Kinzinger, tartly observing that Trump inadvertently spoke the truth when he said that Pence could have “overturned” – which is to say, stolen – the election. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also – eventually – spoke up.
None of this, of course, is to say that Democrats aren’t without notable – sometimes remarkable – faults and foibles. Mainly, though, their offenses fall into the realm of normal, if occasionally dirty, politics. This is different, and far worse. It’s national betrayal at the highest levels, meant not just to defend the indefensible, but to further divide a breaking country.
America needs honest, opposing parties, but how do we stop this? Who will bring Republicans back? Kinzinger, Cheney, Christie and a few others are on the right track. The party needs to atone for the infamy committed in its name, but that’s a task for more than a lonely few. Who else is going to stand up?