Viewpoints: My dad was a Republican. My mom, too. What happened to their party?

“At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”

– Abraham Lincoln, in an 1838 speech in Springfield, Ill.

...

Dear Republicans,

Let me start by saying I like you. I’m not one of you – I’m not registered in any party – but I count Republicans among friends and family. Probably colleagues, too, although I don’t ask. And, just to underscore the point, my late father was a devoted Republican. In an era when husbands dared instruct their wives how to vote – or how to do anything – he counseled my mother never, ever to vote for a Democrat. To my knowledge, she never did.

So, you’ll at least know I’m coming from a place of respect and even affection when I say that too many of you are crazy – right off your rockers, and that includes your leaders, some of whom should be in jail. I hate to see what is happening to a historic American party, once venerable, now dangerous. “Legitimate political discourse?” Really?