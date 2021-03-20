Viewpoints: About stupidity and other (hopefully) interesting topics

Naming newspaper columns is a conceit that’s largely gone out of style but, back in the day, writers liked to christen their babies.
The late Jack Kilpatrick named his column “A Conservative View.” It was concise and, by God, you knew what you were going to get. Walter Winchell called his “On-Broadway,” while Erma Bombeck, wittily enough, named hers “At Wit’s End.”
But no one, to my knowledge, ever picked up on “People are Stupid.” It’s an idea that’s been bouncing around in my head for the past 40-some years – since beginning my newspaper career at a 10,000-circulation daily in East Texas – and I’ve always thought it would make a great name for a newspaper column. It’s caustic, to be sure, but it contains a generous element of truth and opens the door to an ever-expanding universe of possibilities.
For better or worse, though, I dropped the idea on the theory that it was too limiting. It’s not that people aren’t stupid – we surely are. The problem is that we are, all of us, more than one thing, categorizable not just by intelligence quotient, but also by sex, race, religion, politics, profession and, every so often, criminal record. So, while people can be indubitably and incurably stupid, they are also generous, stubborn, thoughtful, careless, creative, conniving and, sometimes, wonderful. Most of all, they are inconsistent.
All of which is a long way of getting to the point: I‘ve been writing for The Buffalo News for 22 years, but for the first time I will occasionally be writing a column under my name, and it’s likely to cover a lot of territory.
I have led The News’ opinion pages for the past three years and have written Buffalo News editorials since 1999. Editorials carry no byline because they represent the consensus view of the newspaper’s editorial board. They are written by me and two colleagues, but they are offered as the institutional voice of the newspaper. The members of our editorial board are identified daily at the bottom of the editorial page.
A column, such as this, is a different beast. It offers the writer’s opinion, usually based on years of work as a journalist. It gives me the freedom to range over politics, life in Western New York and, almost surely, the breadth of human stupidity – sometimes even my own. My goal is for it to be always interesting, sometimes entertaining and periodically infuriating. (Ideas? Send them to kwalter@buffnews.com.)
To begin with, then, some biography: I’m a native New Yorker who came to The Buffalo News in 1999 after 12 years at the Press & Sun-Bulletin in Binghamton. Bill Clinton was still in the White House, having conclusively proved that a good president can be startlingly stupid. I became deputy editorial page editor in 2004 and the section’s editor in 2018.
My relationship with Buffalo traces back decades, to my three years in Toronto where, in addition to earning a degree in journalism in 1978, I learned about Western New York from watching Barry Lillis and Irv Weinstein on a 13-inch color television (if sickly green counts as color). Later that fall, after a decade north of the border, I decamped for Texas where, to my astonishment, neither The Dallas Morning News nor the late, lamented Dallas Times Herald was clamoring to hire a solid “C” student from Canada.
Thus, I began my career at the News Messenger in Marshall, Texas, where my parents had moved. I started as a police/courts/city hall/county government/school/general assignment reporter. It was a spanking good education – I learned more in three months there than in three years of journalism school – and when I left for Binghamton eight years later, I was the newspaper’s editor.
More than half my career has been happily taken up in editorial writing. It’s a job I love. We have a megaphone that we pick up daily, hoping to contribute something of value to our community, state and country. Interestingly, the same goes for our readers, who just as cheerfully tell us when we are wrong. The discussion can be noisy, but it’s an essential component of the democratic cacophony.
Politically, I’m a capitalist who leans left. Government, it says here, has an essential role in ensuring equal opportunity and tempering the inequities that are part and parcel of capitalism. But I don’t trust government to do it well or even honestly. Why? Because people are stupid.
I’m a professional skeptic who is programmed to believe that things are possible. For example, while I don’t know that a Canadian-style health care system would work here, I do know that it works there and that our system, if you can call it that, is its own kind of crazy. We can do better at protecting Americans’ health, which counts as a matter of national security in a competitive and ever-shrinking world.
We can also do better on guns. It’s inconceivable that Americans, who just love to brag about their ingenuity, can’t hammer out a solution that acknowledges a shocking level of violence while remaining true to the Second Amendment. And that’s the thing: We’re not a stupid people. We can figure this out.
But it’s stupid that we don’t.