Viewpoints: About stupidity and other (hopefully) interesting topics

All of which is a long way of getting to the point: I‘ve been writing for The Buffalo News for 22 years, but for the first time I will occasionally be writing a column under my name, and it’s likely to cover a lot of territory.

I have led The News’ opinion pages for the past three years and have written Buffalo News editorials since 1999. Editorials carry no byline because they represent the consensus view of the newspaper’s editorial board. They are written by me and two colleagues, but they are offered as the institutional voice of the newspaper. The members of our editorial board are identified daily at the bottom of the editorial page.

A column, such as this, is a different beast. It offers the writer’s opinion, usually based on years of work as a journalist. It gives me the freedom to range over politics, life in Western New York and, almost surely, the breadth of human stupidity – sometimes even my own. My goal is for it to be always interesting, sometimes entertaining and periodically infuriating. (Ideas? Send them to kwalter@buffnews.com.)