Vic Carucci: Pressuring Philip Rivers should provide key path to Bills’ wild-card win

“For us, we’ve just got to keep going up there, we’ve got to keep swinging and just try our best to get after him and disrupt his afternoon,” Hughes said.

“Don’t let him fool you,” Addison said. “He runs their offense. He can always check plays and do what he (does) to avoid hits and keep the chains moving."

The Bills understand that Rivers’ best weapon against them is his experience.

“He’s extremely smart, sees it all,” McDermott said.

“We know, going against Philip, it’s like playing against an offensive coordinator out there,” Hughes said. “He might not be as mobile as some of these younger quarterbacks, but he’s still able to orchestrate the offense, put guys in position so he can be successful. You see that a lot on film where he’s putting guys in position, he’s getting the ball out quick.”

As safety Jordan Poyer pointed out to reporters, Rivers has “seen every single defense you can imagine.” Studying video, the Bills’ defenders are seeing Rivers do frequent checking at the line to get the offense into the right play.