Vic Carucci: Pressuring Philip Rivers should provide key path to Bills’ wild-card win

He’s 39, which is on the higher end of the age scale for an NFL player. He has shown signs of lost arm strength. His mobility, never a strength, has steadily become a glaring liability.
That’s Philip Rivers.
That’s the quarterback the Buffalo Bills will face in Saturday’s AFC wild-card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts.
There are older starters in the league. Tom Brady is 43. Drew Brees turns 42 on Jan. 15. They, too, are in the wild-card round this weekend.
Rivers doesn’t have the body of work of either of his veteran counterparts, but he has been good enough to last 16 seasons. He has generated strong numbers in his career and did his part to help the Colts to an 11-5 finish.
But Rivers’ shortcomings as a passer and a mover should allow the Bills’ defense to play a key role in allowing Buffalo to advance to the divisional round for the first time in six wild-card appearances since 1996.
Josh Allen, who at 24 is bigger and stronger and many times nimbler than Rivers, is the primary reason the Bills have as good a chance as ever to reach and win the Super Bowl.
On Saturday, though, he likely will get a big assist from a defense that should provide an additional path to victory by pressuring Rivers into mistakes in the form of interceptions, incompletions and/or fumbles.
Suffice it to say members of the Bills’ front four are looking forward to the opportunity to grab a piece of the spotlight Allen and the rest of the offense have dominated for most of the season.
“I love going against a non-mobile quarterback,” defensive end Mario Addison told reporters Wednesday. “With guys like that, who like to stand in the pocket, smooth guys like me and Jerry (Hughes), we get to make the moves that we want to make.”
Addison is right. This is a battle between those smooth moves of the Bills’ pass-rushers and the rough, stiff motion of Rivers.
It shouldn’t be a contest.
To his credit, Rivers does get rid of the ball quickly. That had plenty to do with his being sacked a relatively low 19 times on the way to becoming the NFL’s 11th-ranked passer, five spots below Allen. Rivers completed 68% of his throws for 4,169 yards and 24 touchdowns, while throwing 11 interceptions.
The Pittsburgh Steelers, the top pass-rushing team in the NFL with an average of 3.5 sacks per game, dumped Rivers a season-high five times in their Dec. 27 win against the Colts. The Bills are tied for 14th in the league with an average of 2.4 sacks per game.
An obvious way the Colts can help keep Rivers upright and minimize his duress in the pocket is to employ a run-oriented attack. The Colts have the NFL’s eighth-ranked rusher in rookie Jonathan Taylor, who has run for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns.
However, Rivers recognizes that approach has its limits.
“We can’t go out there and say we’re just going to hand it off and be very careful and we’ll win, because we are playing too good of a team; you can’t not play free and use the playmakers we have,” he told reporters. “But it’s going to come down to fundamentals, technique and situational football and taking care of the football. In the games where the teams that I’ve been on where I and we have done that, then it’s usually worked out pretty good.
“When we haven’t, you end up falling up short.”
Rivers grew up in Alabama, spent the first 15 years of his career in Southern California with the Chargers and played his home games this season in a dome. It’s fair to think he might have problems thriving in the mid-30s temperatures forecast for Saturday.
Asked if there is anything he does specifically to prepare for the cold, Rivers said, “No. I do think you kind of just know it going in that it may not be perfectly comfortable. I’m sure we will do some practices outside this week, but, no. Throw on a long-sleeved shirt and go play. That’s about it.”
Look for defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and coach Sean McDermott to concoct a variety of pressure packages that involve linebackers and defensive backs.
“For us, we’ve just got to keep going up there, we’ve got to keep swinging and just try our best to get after him and disrupt his afternoon,” Hughes said.
“Don’t let him fool you,” Addison said. “He runs their offense. He can always check plays and do what he (does) to avoid hits and keep the chains moving."
The Bills understand that Rivers’ best weapon against them is his experience.
“He’s extremely smart, sees it all,” McDermott said.
“We know, going against Philip, it’s like playing against an offensive coordinator out there,” Hughes said. “He might not be as mobile as some of these younger quarterbacks, but he’s still able to orchestrate the offense, put guys in position so he can be successful. You see that a lot on film where he’s putting guys in position, he’s getting the ball out quick.”
As safety Jordan Poyer pointed out to reporters, Rivers has “seen every single defense you can imagine.” Studying video, the Bills’ defenders are seeing Rivers do frequent checking at the line to get the offense into the right play.
“It’s hard to fool a guy like Philip Rivers and so we're just going to do our very best to give him as many different looks as we can,” Poyer said. "And sometimes just lining up and saying, ‘Hey, this is what we’re in, you've got to beat us.’ It’s definitely a little cat-and-mouse game that goes on out there with Philip Rivers. Just coming out and being able to execute at a high level, that's what we’re going to have to do.”
McDermott has made a point of driving home the message the Bills have nothing but the highest respect for Rivers.
“Absolutely,” the coach said. “He’s as good as there is, I believe, out there. He’s shown that. He’s gotten his team to the playoffs. He’s got weapons around him and a good front in front of him. … You look at the quarterbacks in the playoffs and these teams didn't get there on their own.
“It’s a quarterback-driven league and I think Philip continues to play at a very, very high level.”
The Bills’ defense should be able to change that Saturday.