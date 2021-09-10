Twenty years on, an American Muslim reflects on the terror attacks that changed everything

As I reflect back on the tragedies of Sept. 11, 2001, I am reminded of the reason I chose to make America my home. And, I guess my reasons are similar to the millions who have preceded me: Escape from persecution, pursuit of educational and technological excellence, live under rule of law and, above all, enjoy the freedoms that are guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution – freedoms that one cannot even imagine if one lives under occupation.

I learned early on how we became E Pluribus Unum (out of many; One), as inscribed on the Great Seal of the United States. To American Muslims that seemed to change on that fateful day when 19 terrorists with hatred of America attacked our homeland, killing 2,977 innocent victims. The trajectory of Muslim discourse in country abruptly changed for the worse. Instead of being the educated and a successful group of citizens, Muslims suddenly became suspect in the eyes of fellow citizens.