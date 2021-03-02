Sean Kirst: St. Bonaventure, Olean communities grieve for man who led as he lived

Valentina Cossio, who sees herself as an everyday student at St. Bonaventure University, met Dennis DePerro a few times. She has listened over the past couple of days to words of passionate mourning from educators throughout Western New York, responding to DePerro’s death after he struggled for more than two months with Covid-19.
Yet Cossio’s grief – and the resolve she feels about the future, built upon DePerro’s memory – speak to the impact the 62-year-old college president had on his campus.
“He was just a very patient and tolerant person who gave himself so fully and had such generosity,” said Cossio, 21. In that sense, she thinks of him not so much as a top administrator but more so as, well …
Truly Franciscan.
Three years ago, Cossio – a then-high school senior in Seminole, Fla. – was not having much luck finding a college that offered the sense of place and home she wanted. Her pastor mentioned a faraway university in New York's Southern Tier named for St. Bonaventure, an early and influential member of the Catholic order founded by St. Francis of Assisi.
“As soon I stepped onto campus,” Cossio said, “something about it just felt right to me.”
DePerro, by then, had arrived to serve as president. He is being lauded this week for his administrative skills and warm intuition, for the way he steered the university to new growth in a difficult era for many small private colleges.
Cossio was a witness to the mark he left in quietly intimate ways, how "he cared about every aspect of Bona life." Her first inkling was when he spoke to a group of students in the Bona honors program during Cossio's freshman year. While he praised the young women and men for their academic prowess, Cossio said his passion was clearly pointed toward a more lasting challenge: the imprint they would make in the world.
“It wasn’t about being honors students,” Cossio said. “It was about going on to be good people.”
Dr. DePerro died Monday, March 1, 2021, of complications from Covid-19.
Her most lasting impression was forged last summer, a result of the pandemic. Through a friend, Cossio met Alice Miller-Nation, director of St. Bonaventure’s Franciscan Center for Social Concerns. A part of that work is overseeing the Warming House, a 47-year-old student-run venture that provides a daily meal in nearby Olean for anyone who needs one.
During the pandemic year, the number of people served at the Warming House doubled to 12,000, Miller-Nation said. She described DePerro as a believer in that effort, a Buffalo native “with a Franciscan heart” who would always speak of patience, joined with faith, as the greatest of life skills. After arriving in 2017 at St. Bonaventure from Le Moyne College in Syracuse, DePerro and his wife Sherry rented an Olean apartment that Miller-Nation said was “10 steps away from the Warming House.”
She often saw him coming or going, in early morning or at dusk. He would stop to talk with some of the regular guests if they happened to walk by, and Miller-Nation knows he would always dig into his own pocket to do what he could to help them. She also oversees a campus food pantry for students, where need has spiked in the pandemic. DePerro, in a routine and low-key way, would leave grocery bags packed with food or treats for that pantry, at her door.
“He was a president people knew,” Miller-Nation said. “He was not a stranger.”
Cossio had one face-to-face conversation with DePerro, when Miller-Nation – while eating lunch with the president in the Hickey Dining Hall – called Cossio over for an introduction. DePerro immediately turned his attention toward how Cossio was doing, toward her plans and dreams.
“It was clear,” she said, “that he had some real interest in who I was.”
Through the Warming House, Cossio learned of a farm-to-table program offered every summer, in which Bonaventure students volunteer at an area farm and serve in a hands-on role as crops make it to those who need them most, in Olean. Her original plan was to sign up later in her college career, but the pandemic and the travel challenges it brought about helped make it a logical decision for last year.
“The summer flew by,” said Cossio, who grew accustomed to DePerro stopping by the Warming House to say hello to students. Still, her duties ran into an abrupt halt when the university learned a volunteer had unknowingly entered the building while sick with Covid-19, meaning five Bona students had to quarantine.
All of them, including Cossio, were assigned a dorm room in a residence hall. In the middle of it, Nation-Miller received a call from DePerro. “I bought a little something for our students,” he told her, before showing up at her door with 25 pints of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, as well as syrup, sprinkles, cones and other fixings that he made sure were sent to the dorm.
Cossio said she and her friends joked about how he must have wiped out a supermarket ice cream section. The students, in turn, sent a message to DePerro, asking if he had a moment to speak with them in a weekly Zoom call in which administrators were welcome to take part. DePerro not only agreed but "jumped on it," Nation-Miller said.
It gave him a chance to offer a spontaneous message that went to the heart of his educational vision. He thanked the students for volunteering. He spoke of how college campuses are too often remote from the communities around them, and how the bridge-building required to close that gap is both a skill of high meaning throughout life and an attribute always at the heart of learning.
Cossio said she sensed his concern about their situation in quarantine. “He really put himself in our shoes,” she said, and the result was something that frankly is not always the case: Cossio found herself deeply moved by the words of a college president, not only contemplating how they fit into her future but aware, now more than ever, that she would carry the message with her beyond campus.
Miller-Nation last saw DePerro Dec. 18, about a week before he tested positive for Covid-19. He was walking down an alley between the Warming House and the building where he and Sherry stayed when Miller-Nation called out to him to have a merry Christmas. Her voice cracked this week as she recalled how he turned and shouted back that he would see her in the new year.
Cossio was stunned when she learned of DePerro's illness. She joined the rest of the St. Bonaventure community in praying for two months that he would recover. Though she knew he had gone onto a ventilator, she said the news of his death was still "unexpected and such a shock.” DePerro's kindness and vitality were on such a level, she said, that she believed to the end he would somehow make it through.
“We will remember him by all the good things, for the way he was a very patient and tolerant person, for all his generosity,” Cossio said. “I know I’ll try to imitate it, to the best of my ability.”
She keeps thinking about that Zoom call on a quiet summer day, when she and her friends were in quarantine and a college president took the time to cheer them up, and how DePerro always emphasized the real standard for lasting meaning on this Earth is a commitment to a kind and selfless life.
In the hardest of all ways, his students now have proof.
Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.