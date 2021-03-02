Sean Kirst: St. Bonaventure, Olean communities grieve for man who led as he lived

All of them, including Cossio, were assigned a dorm room in a residence hall. In the middle of it, Nation-Miller received a call from DePerro. “I bought a little something for our students,” he told her, before showing up at her door with 25 pints of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, as well as syrup, sprinkles, cones and other fixings that he made sure were sent to the dorm.

Cossio said she and her friends joked about how he must have wiped out a supermarket ice cream section. The students, in turn, sent a message to DePerro, asking if he had a moment to speak with them in a weekly Zoom call in which administrators were welcome to take part. DePerro not only agreed but "jumped on it," Nation-Miller said.

It gave him a chance to offer a spontaneous message that went to the heart of his educational vision. He thanked the students for volunteering. He spoke of how college campuses are too often remote from the communities around them, and how the bridge-building required to close that gap is both a skill of high meaning throughout life and an attribute always at the heart of learning.