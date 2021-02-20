Sean Kirst: Randy Smith was monumental. His friends say: Make it official.

“Randy was so big in the community,” said Tim Newkirk, senior pastor of GYC Ministries on Humboldt Parkway, speaking of how children in the Cold Springs neighborhood lit up when they saw Smith behind the wheel of his stunning Rolls Royce.

Newkirk remembers Smith stopping by more than once to speak with girls and boys at P.S. 53. Durie Burns has a favorite story of how he and Smith, at the peak of his NBA stardom, were walking into a liquor store when a couple of guys sharing a bottle of wine realized with surprise who it was. Smith – as casually if he had known them forever – stopped to not only talk, but to accept a drink.

There was also a day when Smith pulled over in his Rolls to pick up Burns on Harvard Place, before playing some golf. The two men were swarmed by children. Smith signed a few fast autographs and vowed that if the kids came back, he would spend some time with them. Hours later, after the two men returned, the bell rang and the girls and boys were at the door. Smith laughed, then went outside and kept his promise.

One of his most memorable contributions involved his role in what former Bishop Timon standout Wendell Giles calls “The Randys,” or the Randy Smith League in Buffalo. In its peak era at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, the league was a mesh of high-level basketball, music and big crowds that essentially became a festival.