Sean Kirst: Randy Smith was monumental. His friends say: Make it official.

Bartel Miller, a retired custodian from the University at Buffalo, turned 60 in January. That means he was a kid 49 years ago this month, when a rookie guard for the old Buffalo Braves of the National Basketball Association began a streak of consecutive games that eventually became an NBA record, for its time.
Before long, everyone knew that young player by Randy, his first name.
Miller revered him, and not simply because he played with electrifying, over-the-rim abandon. The affection was based on the guy's frequent presence on Eastwood Place when Miller was growing up, the way a celestial basketball figure not only often came around the neighborhood but responded to children who looked at him with awe.
“What he always made me realize is goals can be achieved if you just work hard enough,” said Miller, whose concern about such luster fading away is why he embraces this suggestion, with passion:
Randy Smith ought to have a statue in Buffalo.
You can debate where it would go, though I am with Miller: He likes the idea of a statue in the same general area as the one of Tim Horton, the legendary Buffalo Sabre, at Scott and Main streets in the vicinity of the now-razed Memorial Auditorium.
The spot is a heavily traveled crossroads for KeyBank Center or Canalside. Go there and close your eyes, and you remember when the Aud was a humid temple for big-time basketball, when kids with only some loose change in their pockets could watch Smith's heroics from the distant orange seats.
The power of the Horton statue is not only as tribute to a Hall of Fame defenseman who died too young, but as testimony to a relentless ethic. Smith, in a memorably uplifting way, would evoke his own unbreakable Buffalo connection.
“We can raise this up,” said Durie Burns, a Kensington High graduate, Smith’s close friend and a Buffalo State teammate. “This is something in my heart.”
Smith's death at 60, in 2009, adds an aching element. If you were around to see him play – or to remember his meaning to this community – there is no need to explain why it matters. If you were not, as Burns and Miller say, that is the point.
The statue would tell the story.
“Buffalo should never forget the Braves, so far ahead of where the game was going, and Randy was the soul of the team,” said Tim Wendel, who collaborated with his brother Chris on the book “Buffalo: Home of the Braves.”
He offers deep respect and appreciation for Bob McAdoo, who spent more than four seasons as a central offensive force for Buffalo. Wendel's brother Chris – conscious of hockey's "French Connection" statue at the nearby arena – suggested years ago that any sculpture should include Smith and McAdoo together, which I think most people would embrace. Still, Smith's particular legacy is the Buffalo-based way in which he became synonymous with the franchise, from the days when the Braves rose to the league's higher tier until their unraveling and exit, in 1978.
“He was the greatest athlete we ever saw from this area,” said Lum Smith, a community historian and longtime Buffalo schools administrator who is no relation. He notes that Randy Smith – who arrived at college as a teenager from Long Island - was a collegiate All-American in not only basketball, but in track and field and soccer. Burns recalled how the late Jack Ramsay, Smith's Hall of Fame coach in Buffalo, called him the finest athlete he ever coached.
Miller, founder of the fast-growing "Buffalo: A toast to the town" Facebook page, said Smith retains emotional importance to many who grew up in African-American neighborhoods in the 1970s, in Buffalo. He said Randy – Miller never calls him Smith – was a regular presence until he departed with the team for San Diego, where the consecutive games streak ended in 1983, at 906.
Support Local Journalism
“When I first saw the image of that throwback jersey,” Sean Kirst writes, “I did not see a savvy piece of 21st century
Smith, coming from a SUNY school, was a seventh round draft choice by the Braves. The Wendel brothers speculate it was a half-hearted makeup call after Buffalo's front office failed to draft Niagara legend Calvin Murphy, the year before. The odds against Smith making the squad were monumental.
Instead, he became a defining member of the franchise. In 1978, Smith was MVP of the NBA All-Star Game due not only to his 27 points but to the breathtaking style in which he racked them up, even as he built an enduring impression beyond the court.
“Randy was so big in the community,” said Tim Newkirk, senior pastor of GYC Ministries on Humboldt Parkway, speaking of how children in the Cold Springs neighborhood lit up when they saw Smith behind the wheel of his stunning Rolls Royce.
Newkirk remembers Smith stopping by more than once to speak with girls and boys at P.S. 53. Durie Burns has a favorite story of how he and Smith, at the peak of his NBA stardom, were walking into a liquor store when a couple of guys sharing a bottle of wine realized with surprise who it was. Smith – as casually if he had known them forever – stopped to not only talk, but to accept a drink.
There was also a day when Smith pulled over in his Rolls to pick up Burns on Harvard Place, before playing some golf. The two men were swarmed by children. Smith signed a few fast autographs and vowed that if the kids came back, he would spend some time with them. Hours later, after the two men returned, the bell rang and the girls and boys were at the door. Smith laughed, then went outside and kept his promise.
News Arts Critic Colin Dabkowski weighs in on the sculpture unveiled
One of his most memorable contributions involved his role in what former Bishop Timon standout Wendell Giles calls “The Randys,” or the Randy Smith League in Buffalo. In its peak era at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, the league was a mesh of high-level basketball, music and big crowds that essentially became a festival.
It was an atmosphere that Newkirk, devoted to annual reunions for the league, wants today’s young people to understand. "He was like Walt Frazier was to New York City," Newkirk said of Smith, and the idea that his streak of consecutive games began in the heart of what is now Black History Month somehow meshes with the civic urgency felt by Durie Burns:
With so many who fully appreciate Smith long past retirement age, he sees this as the time to act.
A few years ago, Burns said he quietly approached Buffalo State officials about the possibility of a statue on campus, where a Sports Arena banner and a display in the lobby honor his old friend. Burns, who retired as special agent in charge of the IRS criminal division in Buffalo, said the procedural and financial barriers seemed so extreme he dropped the proposal, to his lingering sadness.
Similar notions have been raised by others, such as writer and commentator John Howell on WBFO, just after Smith's death. Even earlier, longtime Western New York sports historian John Boutet and some allies attempted to convince then-Sabres administrators to raise a banner recalling Smith, McAdoo and their team's legacy in Buffalo. The official response, Boutet said, was that the Braves played here so long ago there was not enough lasting emotion.
That would be a surprise to just about everyone I called. “He gave so much back to us,” retired schools administrator Gil Hargrave said of Smith.
To Burns, the consecutive games streak illustrates that nature. Smith took the court every night, Burns said, because he never forgot how the odds were against him being there at all, and he kept playing because he valued his teammates above all else, and he brought a joy that was a gift to anyone who witnessed it.
Yet the view of Randy from the orange seats seems more distant, all the time.
"It's very important," Burns said of a statue, "that we do this now."
Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.