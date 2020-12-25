Sean Kirst: On Christmas Day, a tale of fathers and sons and the Bills

“Amazing the way people remember this stuff,” said Byrd, who understands the lasting impact of an encounter with a legend. Byrd was maybe 8, a child born near Albany, when his Uncle Buster took him to see the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field – not long after Jackie Robinson shattered the cruel racial barrier that had kept Black players out of what were then baseball's all-white major leagues.

Byrd said he was too little to fully understand how Robinson's courage would affect so many lives, though he certainly felt the excited reverence of nearby adults. Following the game, the child and his uncle waited outside the ballpark until Robinson emerged, then stopped when Byrd's uncle introduced himself. They shared a few casual and gracious moments of conversation, and Byrd remembers how his uncle said, "This is my nephew, Butch."

Robinson paused, looked directly at the child, and said: “Hi.”

Their eyes met, one quick instant, then on with their lives.

If you wonder about the impression that it left, Byrd grew into an All-Pro Bills defensive back who not only took his own stands on injustice but asked in Buffalo to wear number 42 – the number made immortal by the man who said hello.