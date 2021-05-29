Sean Kirst: Neal Dobbins' death means loss of a voice for peace in Buffalo

"He was always going 100 mph," she said, "but he always had time for everyone."

From Erie, Pa., Daryl Craig Sr. – a longtime friend – said Neal's most effective quality was a fierce sincerity even restless teenagers could sense.

“He was all about empowering, and Neal wanted those young men to know they could be difference-makers to stop all the killing,” said Craig, remembering visits to detention centers where Dobbins' warmth and intensity forged instant respect. “He wanted them to know they had value, that there could be a resolution and their voices mattered in that resolution.”

Craig said he and Neal knew each other as children, ended up in rival street gangs as teens and reconnected as adults, after Craig moved to Erie. Neal – on a spontaneous road trip to catch a Sugar Ray Leonard fight in Las Vegas – stopped to see Craig on what was supposed to be a brief visit, and decided instead to watch the fight from Erie.

They grew inseparable. Both were deeply influenced by Pastor Anthony Brown, who remembers meeting Craig and Dobbins when they all were young men. The two friends walked by as Brown was playing three-card monte in the Shea's Performing Arts Center men's restroom during what he recalls was a Chaka Khan concert.