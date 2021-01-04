Sean Kirst: 'It's what keeps us going': Pancho Billa's family, on Josh Allen in his jacket

At the Anderson medical center, not long before his death in the spring of 2019, Castro expressed similar gratitude toward Borjon.

“She’s the one watching our kids when I’m at games," he said. "She’s the one who’s with me when the cameras go away. The focus is on me, but it should be on her.”

Farewell to a Bills superfan: Team, fans vow to keep Pancho Billa's legacy alive The hard news about Ezra Castro had just started spreading Tuesday morning when Brandon Beane’s phone began to buzz in Orchard Park. He glanced at the number and understood immediately what the call would mean. It was Veronica Borjon, Mr. Castro’s longtime partner. She was calling the Bills general manager to tell him about the death of Mr. Castro,

Castro met Josh Allen twice, Borjon recalled, once at training camp near Rochester and once while she was with him in Buffalo. Last year, she watched with appreciation – not surprise – as the #BillsMafia donated more than $1 million to John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital after the death of Allen’s grandmother, and she said the quarterback's response explains why he fits so well in the jacket.

“He’s an amazing, humble, kindhearted human being,” she said. “The fans rallied behind Ezra and they rallied behind Josh, and they remind you there’s still goodness in the world.”

Sunday, Borjon followed her typical game day routine. Gino and Lourdes made a little “shoutout” to Bills fans on Instagram, and then the family masked up and went to the Hideaway, a tavern that is home to the Dallas-Fort Worth Bills Backer group that Castro served as president for years, a place where Borjon and the kids can stake out some distance and watch the game from a table.