Sean Kirst: In Seneca Falls, a desperate leap and real-life angel tie in to 'It's a Wonderful Life'

On some deep level, she was back in Bedford Falls.

That visceral upstate bond is cemented by the Varacalli story. “It’s the triggering factor for the idea that Seneca Falls must be the community,” said Walter Gable, longtime Seneca County historian, who has studied the facts at the heart of a real-life tale more gripping than the one in the film.

Kress, a retired nurse practitioner, understands in the most personal of ways. Friday, she and her husband Don made the 115-mile drive from Buffalo to walk the bridge as a kind of homecoming.

When Kress was a child in Hamburg, her aunt, Asunta Palandro, still lived in the village and Kress and her brother John spent summers there. Kress remembers the sound of Palandro's high heels on the sidewalk as her aunt would lead the children to the plaque and say: "This was your great-uncle."

I reached Kress and Williamson only because of typically extraordinary work by old friend Megan Smolenyak, a renowned genealogist and researcher, who links them both directly to Varacalli's courage. In April 1917, according to newspaper reports and existing records, a young Seneca Falls woman named Ruth Dunham went to the Cayuga and Seneca Barge Canal.