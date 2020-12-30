Sean Kirst: In season of Covid-19, my yuletide without aroma

There is a family story that my mother was scrubbing the floors on all fours at a house on Perkins Place 80 years ago when my father – stopping by after a shift at the plant where he became friends with her brothers – said hello to her for the first time.
Years later, they disagreed on the details. God knows who was right. What is undeniably true: My mother always cleaned the floors on hands and knees, claiming nothing else did it quite as well, and a big part of the reason for all that work was not only how good wood or linoleum felt beneath bare feet when she was done, but the way the house smelled so clean it swept across you as you walked inside.
As is often the way, I find some peace in the same routine. When the floors need to be done, I like to get up early, long before anyone else is awake. I put the cleaning stuff in a bucket and get to work, and while my joints creak and I groan a lot more than I once did, there is a rhythm and reverie to the whole thing that even now, with my hair gray, still provides a kind of comfort.
I did it a few days ago, right before Christmas. This yuletide – more than ever – seems a time for channeling and reinforcing family, which is really what cleaning floors does for me. Still, I was reminded as I worked of what I already knew, a truth many of you out there understand too well, because the job – no matter how fiercely I scrubbed – could and did not have its usual effect.
I smelled nothing, even if I put my nose above the bucket.
A month after testing positive for Covid-19, this becomes our Christmas season without aroma, as it does for many.
Let me say this, above all else, with emphasis: The situation is nothing compared to what is all around us. More than 330,000 Americans have died from this virus, and a multitude of others face lasting harm from their infections. Like my son and daughter, I had a couple of days of minor symptoms and was myself again, and my wife – who had a harder time – is feeling a lot better.
So I do not hold up a tiny peculiarity as a complaint. I simply record it as one more aspect of this strangest of years, as in this:
After our time spent in isolation, running late for the season, we went out to get our tree. There were only two left on the lot, both with a kind of, let us say, charming eccentricity, and the tree guy – in sympathy – gave us a break. His high school kid, masked and distanced, tied the tree onto the car, and we took it home, set it up, got to work.
An international audience was treated to firsthand views of the Electric Tower, illuminated for the Yuletide, a skyline icon unique to Buffalo, on Sunday night.
We put on the ornaments, including a couple of tattered metal bells that came down from my folks, bells I like to think go back to Buffalo’s Main Street in the 1940s. We put up paper snowmen made by the kids 25 years ago, and the first ornament I bought for my wife – a Santa on the moon – just after we were married, and dozens more that seemed to conjure every step throughout our lives.
We stood back and plugged in the lights and there it was. We were as grateful for this tree as any one we ever had, glad for that childhood mystery of lights and shadow that does not ever wear off.
Only one thing was different.
Support Local Journalism
We smelled nothing. Zero.
We did not get that sharp and beautiful scent of pine in the house, the scent that typically greets you at the door for weeks. It is missing, as is the December aroma of cookies baking in the oven, or even that distinctive Frank’s hot sauce musk of steaming pizza-and-wings when we eat what we need to eat as we watch the Bills. When I make a pot of coffee in an old percolator on the stove, the rich fumes that provide the most familiar perfume in my life are, at least for now, absent.
While our taste is also screwy, a collection of highs and lows with only echoes of what it truly is, the absence of smell is what I notice most. Strangest of all is to go into the shower and lather shampoo onto your head, because the take-it-for-granted-since-childhood reward is the idea that when you step out, well, you know exactly how you smell.
Forgive me. For now, I am taking it on faith.
A doctor who is also a friend told me loss of taste and smell appears in a significant percentage of people who test positive for the virus. Most regain those senses, he said, in four to six weeks. For others it can be much longer, and for some it might be never.
Yet my daughter – who tested positive a day or two before me – has already regained her sense of smell, and I expect it will be the same for all of us. So I guess in the end it amounts to this:
In a year where every day is a landscape unto itself, a year where the only choice is learning as you go, I am left with a couple of reflections. One is realizing just how much the yuletide is traditionally intertwined with such a simple pleasure as the scent of a tree or hot chocolate or fresh Italian bread.
As with everything, you appreciate it once you lose it.
Again, it is inconsequential when compared to millions of people enduring heartbreak on cascading levels. But it left me thinking again of my mother, scrubbing floors at Christmas, and the things she always celebrated about the holiday.
She endured grief that could have been enough to break her. She was orphaned by age 3. As a young woman, she lost two children and two brothers close to her. I always wondered if that grief explains why she began thinking so early in the year of Christmas, shopping months ahead of the day itself and making the season last as long as she could, a routine she built around these rules:
You do not decorate until Dec. 15, and you stretch the yuletide until Jan. 6, the Epiphany. She used to tell us, once we moved away, that there was no pressure to stop home on Christmas itself. The whole idea was that that the essence of the holiday was not something to be packed into one 24-hour stretch, that to show up a few days later in December was still just as much a part of it all, that the priority is for the idea to be sustained.
This year, more than ever, I return to that old rule. As a community, our losses are profound. That leaves you to reach back toward the anchors in your life, lessons from people then and now who offered vision and comfort during struggle, and you seek their wisdom through whatever door of memory will get you there.
On all fours, in the hours before dawn, I scrub floors. The task comes without the fresh-scrubbed scent that is the usual reward, an obvious pleasure I think now was second to the larger point, much like the tang of a cut tree or an aroma from the oven.
Those are beautiful. I miss them. To bridge absence, I seek Christmas.
Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.