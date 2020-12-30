Sean Kirst: In season of Covid-19, my yuletide without aroma

Yet my daughter – who tested positive a day or two before me – has already regained her sense of smell, and I expect it will be the same for all of us. So I guess in the end it amounts to this:

In a year where every day is a landscape unto itself, a year where the only choice is learning as you go, I am left with a couple of reflections. One is realizing just how much the yuletide is traditionally intertwined with such a simple pleasure as the scent of a tree or hot chocolate or fresh Italian bread.

As with everything, you appreciate it once you lose it.

Again, it is inconsequential when compared to millions of people enduring heartbreak on cascading levels. But it left me thinking again of my mother, scrubbing floors at Christmas, and the things she always celebrated about the holiday.

She endured grief that could have been enough to break her. She was orphaned by age 3. As a young woman, she lost two children and two brothers close to her. I always wondered if that grief explains why she began thinking so early in the year of Christmas, shopping months ahead of the day itself and making the season last as long as she could, a routine she built around these rules: