Sean Kirst: In Matt Minnick's Western New York baseball climb, triumph in the journey

Sean Kirst Columnist Born in Dunkirk, a son, grandson and great-grandson of Buffalonians, I've been an Upstate journalist for more than 48 years. As a kid, I learned quiet lives are often monumental. I still try to honor that simple lesson, as a columnist. Follow Sean Kirst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The key story did not come from Matt Minnick himself. That is not his way. He was gracious and thoughtful when I called, but the tale epitomizing Minnick's bond with his chosen sport was provided by Joe Spano, who coached the aspiring left-hander at Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa.

“It was one of the craziest miracles I’ve ever seen in baseball,” Spano said, speaking both of one game four years ago against Seton Hill University, and maybe of everything that it touched off.

Minnick, 26, a St. Francis High School graduate, is a relief pitcher in the Yankees organization, a memorable baseball circle in itself: As the youngest kid of Rich and Maureen McHale Minnick in Collins, Matt was a childhood Yankees fan with a C.C. Sabathia jersey on his bedroom wall.

I called him last week as part of a tradition. We were nearing the end of another World Series – as I wrote this, the Astros were about to defeat the Phillies in their sixth and climactic game in Houston – and in all the years I've been lucky enough to be a columnist, I've always tried to find some baseball tale of meaning at series time.

The deal with Minnick is this: A kid who loved baseball realized early he was never going to be a hitter, and put his focus on his pitching. At St. Francis, at 15, he chose to step away from football to zero in on coach Paul Bartell's baseball team, which led to Minnick earning All-Catholic status as a junior and senior.

Minnick said he knew from childhood that he wanted to play pro ball, and Bartell remembers an unusually mature teenage focus on diet and training. Minnick looked toward Mercyhurst on the advice of Justin Santonocito, his travel coach with the Academy Stars and head coach now at Canisius High School – a guy whose own minor league career was ignited by college ball at Mercyhurst.

By Minnick's junior season, Spano recalls, “Matt was cruising along to be a pretty high draft pick,” at least until he started to feel what Spano described as a hard-to-pin-down pain in his throwing elbow.

At first, they hoped it was a minor problem. Instead, it became an 18-month struggle that could have easily knocked Minnick from the game, a trial Spano sees as reaching a crescendo in one game as memorable as any he's ever coached.

From Batavia, memories affirm the legend of Patrick Corbin, new World Series hero In spring 2008, Corbin was a left-handed 19-year-old pitcher with the Mohawk Valley Community College team of Utica when it traveled to Batavia, by bus, for a

As for Minnick, he’s in Indianapolis for the winter with his fiancée, Sarah Taylor, a professional dancer he met at Mercyhurst. He closely followed the World Series, a routine he's embraced since childhood, but he does it now “from more of a work perspective.”

He studies the pitchers, always seeking insights on that most essential of baseball questions: “How can I get this next guy out?”

That simplicity, his coaches say, cements his strengths. In his early days of minor league ball, he washed dishes in his cousin's restaurant to earn offseason cash. He had barely gotten started when his first season was swept up in the pandemic.

Yet he will go into 2023 spring training after posting a 1.81 earned run average this season for Somerset, a Yankees Double-A affiliate. He made a brief appearance with Scranton in the International League, and he sent a flurry of euphoria through his Western New York family when he induced a 9th inning spring training groundout for the Yankees, against the Tigers, in Florida at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

While his training has escalated and grown far more refined, his fundamental discipline remains similar to what Santonocito, Spano, Bartell and even Bergal Mitchell III, his Little League coach in Gowanda, all recall:

“As good a player as he is, he’s an even better person,” Santonocito said. “He’s the most driven, hard-working guy I’ve had in 21 years of coaching.”

Minnick, in conversation, does not dwell on high points in what is now a true baseball career.

“This is what I do,” he said. “This is what I’ve always wanted to do.”

His professional life is built around figuring out what repertoire he can wrap around a fastball in the low 90s – his favorite pitch – in order to get the next guy out.

The philosophy is fundamental. Do it again and again, today and then tomorrow, and, typically, things will work out.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

He has made a steady climb since being drafted in the 23rd round by the Yankees – news he learned while he was with his Mercyhurst teammates during a 2019 Division II World Series game.

If you want to contemplate just how much of that journey has been against the odds, Spano – his voice cracking – suggests you reflect on that college game with Seton Hill.

Sean Kirst: WNY sees Bisons baseball in true autumn for first time in 60 years The Bisons are playing their latest home games since Buffalo swept three in a row in the old Junior World Series against Louisville in the final week of September 1961.

Minnick’s career, to understate it, had been derailed. The pain in his elbow led to “internal brace” ligament surgery, an alternative to the familiar Tommy John procedure. The clock is always ticking for any young player hoping to play pro ball, and Spano said a worried Minnick – after immersing himself in rehab – came to him and said:

"Coach, I’m feeling pain again."

This was toward the end of the 2018 season. Spano, on gut faith, started Minnick in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional championship semifinal against Seton Hill. Before taking the mound, Minnick bought a tennis brace to stabilize his elbow. He insisted to Spano that it worked beautifully, that his pain disappeared.

It did not seem that way at the beginning. In the second inning, Minnick walked three batters and hit another with a pitch. By the end of the third, Mercyhurst trailed 6-0, and Spano walked to the mound to tell this pitcher he admired so much – a guy whose baseball dreams essentially seemed over – it was time to take a rest.

Instead, Minnick made a brief, fiery plea.

In Spano’s memory, it went like this: “Coach, I’m fine. I don’t feel pain. My stuff is good. You and I know this is it. I’m not going to get drafted, and I’m never going to pitch again. Leave me in, and I’ll win this game.”

Mercyhurst was down by six, with a guy on the mound whose arm had not felt right for a long time. The logical decision was to go with someone else. Spano thought about it, then told Minnick:

OK.

You have to understand, Spano said: This was about trust.

“Just like that, he finds it,” Spano said, “and it’s lights out.”

His players, feeling something mystical in that decision, began scratching back. The intensity of it all was so much that Maureen Minnick, Matt’s mother, said she had to walk away as Mercyhurst trailed into the bottom of the ninth, finally tying it up when a run scored on a passed ball.

Minnick pitched through the 10th. In the last of the 11th, with the game tied 6-6, Mercyhurst left-fielder Jimmy Standohar came up with the bases loaded. He remains close to Minnick, fellow disciples of the Spano attitude that “you win one pitch at a time, one inning at a time.”

Standohar drove a fastball to right-center for a single, and Mercyhurst pulled it out 7-6.

To Spano, a legendary game remains a key crossroads in a life story. It turned out the lingering pain in Minnick's elbow was caused by a nerve problem relatively easy to repair. He helped lead Mercyhurst a year later to the Division II World Series, and a guy who thought he was finished on the mound ended up being drafted by the Yankees.

“Really, he’s the epitome of what the Yankees stand for to a lot of people, all those intangible qualities,” Spano said.

In baseball, no one can ever be sure of what's coming, but the people who've known Minnick at every point since childhood operate with a certain confidence.

“Nothing that kid does surprises me,” Santonocito said, “and if you ask me, he’s going to get there.”

He was speaking of the big leagues, however you define them.