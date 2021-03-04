Sean Kirst: In Lackawanna, a second vaccine dose feels like a new chance

Viola Blakely has lasting knowledge of the cost of this pandemic. A close friend, a woman Blakely knew since they were young, died from the virus shortly after they last saw each other, late last year.
That loss was still fresh when Blakely held out her arm Wednesday at the Second Baptist Church in Lackawanna, where a nurse gave her a second shot of a Covid-19 vaccine. At 77, Blakely still intends to wear a mask and keep safe distance outside her home. Even so, once she stepped away and had a chance to reflect, she offered a blunt and gut-level reaction:
“I feel more secure.”
She was among about 360 people receiving second shots Wednesday at the church, whose pastor, the Rev. Mark Blue, is president of the Buffalo branch of the NAACP and a member of several vaccine equity task forces. The idea of holding the clinic at the church, he said, brings together all those roles.
“To provide a service for a community that’s been hard-hit,” Blue said, “is the ultimate fulfillment.”
He had just returned from a stop at the Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo, where a line grew quickly for a massive clinic, run by the state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, that could offer up to 1,000 vaccinations every day. The imperative was to address the need that originally led the state to coordinate a series of much smaller clinics like the one at Second Baptist, which on Wednesday offered second and final doses of the vaccine – provided through Catholic Health – to those with reservations.
Many recipients were from communities of color, where Blue said a series of obstacles and concerns – from frequent roadblocks in easy use of the internet to a fraught and painful history of mistrust about government vaccines – can become life-or-death barriers. The risks of the pandemic accelerate the urgency in underserved neighborhoods, Blue said. Not only has Covid-19 thrown a harsh spotlight on the breadth of inequity in access to health care for Black Americans, but it illustrates in a lethal way how the magnitude of existing illness and untreated conditions in struggling districts creates a pathway for more devastating harm.
Wednesday, for at least a few hours, Blue, 57, allowed himself to feel some joy. Second Baptist was the first church he belonged to as a child, and he is a longtime friend to many of the gray-haired women and men who greeted him before or after they received their shots, then settled into the pews for 15 minutes to make sure they felt no side effects.
In that quiet space, the idea that they are safe – at least relatively – began to sink in.
“It means a lot,” said Eunice Murphy, 88. “I can’t express it.”
She received a ride to the church from the Rev. Elfonzo Roberson, her nephew and a retired chaplain for the State Police and the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. In 2011, Elfonzo learned he had kidney cancer. Eight years later, due to a condition revealed during that treatment, he received a kidney transplant. From the moment the pandemic began, he feared for the well-being of his older relatives, while knowing his background elevated his own risk.
By Wednesday, he already had both shots. His 90-year-mother, Lurlie Virl Roberson, was receiving her first dose in Buffalo even as Murphy rolled up her sleeve in Lackawanna. Elfonzo, who admires his aunt’s grit and independence, said the vaccine meant one thing for many people that he loves:
“To just be here,” he said, “you know you don’t have to worry anymore.”
Carrie Ann Williams, 72, when asked for a reaction, said the word "good" did not go nearly far enough: She preferred an emphatic, “Awesome!” Delores Wright, 82, said the vaccine offered at least a vision of again shopping, seeing friends and resuming life at the only pace she knows: "I like to go!"
And Associate Pastor Terrence Melvin spoke of how he and his wife, Sonja, both contracted Covid-19 in January, a firsthand experience with a virus of such ferocity that it left them more concerned than ever about their older relatives.
Wednesday, with visible relief, Melvin was there when his 78-year-old mother, Christine, received the second dose.
Several recipients shared the reaction of Charles Washington, 82, a cousin of Blue’s and a steel plant retiree, like many in the building. He is a widower now, with his wife, Charmaine, gone since 2018 after 57 years of marriage, and the quality that allowed him to best cope with that grief is exactly what the pandemic took away.
Washington finds love and solace in his family. He is an animated guy who thrives on company, and he routinely packs his house for Christmas or the Fourth of July with several generations, including great-grandchildren, events rendered impossible by Covid-19. While he longs for a time when that solitude comes to an end, the vaccine gives him hope that jubilant gatherings might be safe later in the year, leaving Washington with one last point to make:
He dropped to the floor in the middle of the crowd and lifted himself casually into plank position, an exercise that resembles the first stage of a pushup. A guy who spent many years working near coke ovens remains in extraordinarily vital shape, allowing him to do what he knows his wife would ask:
“I want to survive in life,” he said.
Blakely has similar inspiration. She met her husband Frank – another Bethlehem Steel guy – when they were teenagers more than 60 years ago, and she laughed when remembering the exact moment: Viola saw him standing by Ridge Road and told herself, "That's one handsome man."
Born during World War II, she has witnessed a lot of history but nothing quite like this. Seeing the lines of people at different spots, waiting for the vaccine, reminds her of how her mother would describe soup lines during the Great Depression – causing Blakely, retired from the old West Seneca Developmental Center, to contemplate whether someday we will offer our own tales with aching wonder about the day-to-day uncertainties of life in the pandemic.
The loss of her close friend to Covid underlines her sense of purpose. Thoughts of her great-grandchildren – and her dreams of a time when she again can see them casually – provide the inspiration that helped bring her to the vaccine.
“It’s a good reason to get up in the morning,” she said of her family.
To Blue, all those reactions lift up one central truth. More than 500,000 are dead nationally from the virus, with many of the lost in their 70s or older. In listening to the stories at the clinic, one by one, you get a sense of what Blue hopes the vaccine can protect. For a few hours, he stood near the door and greeted old friends who have lived incredible lives and whose witness and perspective – especially at a time of such monumental loss – are revealed, more than ever, as civic treasure.
Keeping them safe demands an accelerating and relentless commitment to making sure those who most need the vaccine, too often frustrated in their efforts, can really get it. Blue watched, arms folded and wearing a small smile, as an indomitable 80-year-old parishioner, Mary A. Taylor, held out her arm to a nurse, Tanishia Hicks Graves. Taylor waited until the needle left her arm, then leaped to her feet as if mystically released from a year's worth of ever-mounting worry.
“Oh my goodness gracious,” Taylor called out. “That wasn’t bad at all!”
Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.