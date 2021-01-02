Sean Kirst: In isolation amid pandemic, 99-year-old advises 'trouble don't last always'

As always, she adapts. Her children keep close tabs on her, and she is as comfortable as she needs to be with Zoom. Her daughter-in-law Susan laughs about how people used to call Cleo and Ruby “the Q-tips,” two strong-willed, white-haired sisters who were always together, even for a journey to Hong Kong.

“I miss her so,” Cleo said of Ruby. She copes in the same way she did after losing her husband and then her older son, Joseph, a physician. We are sent here, she said, “to do for other people,” and Cleo – a longtime parishioner at the First Shiloh Baptist Church and now at First Presbyterian – finds purpose in the call to look out for someone else.

In this time of isolation, compassion helps protect her.

Her memories are staggering. She knew Aretha Franklin as a child, as a musical prodigy in Buffalo. Cleo also remembers Aretha’s mother, Barbara Franklin, a Gospel singer with a magnificent voice who is buried at Forest Lawn Cemetery. She spoke with warmth of her friendship with Drs. Evans and Wright, and David enters the conversation to say quietly that Cleo – as she has done with so many friends – was at Frank Evans’ bedside, providing comfort, when he died.