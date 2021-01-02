Sean Kirst: In isolation amid pandemic, 99-year-old advises 'trouble don't last always'

Normally, I would have sat across from Cleo Alexander in her living room. I would have gone to the Brunswick Boulevard flat where she has lived for almost 70 years to savor tales about a monumental life, how the granddaughter of a man born into slavery became the mother and grandmother of graduates from some of the most prestigious universities in the nation, a perspective Cleo brings into a new year that will include her 100th birthday.
The pandemic continues. We did the interview by Zoom.
“These new technologies!” Cleo said through the screen, though she was hardly intimidated. From a table in her living room, Cleo spoke with utter comfort, leaning forward – with authority – to laugh or make a point. Her vitality and humor underline the grateful observation of her son, David, the guy who paused from his work in senior enterprise marketing in Boston to set up the call.
“She can remember what happened this morning,” he said, “and what happened almost 100 years ago.”
Consider this. This 99-year-old who embraces Zoom when she needs to do it, a woman who hopes to watch the Buffalo Bills win the Super Bowl before she turns 100, first set food in Buffalo's Central Terminal in 1930, barely a year after it opened. She was 8. With her mother and her younger sister Ruby, she stepped off a train at Buffalo’s shining new station, where an aunt and uncle awaited their arrival.
It was electrifying, almost overwhelming. She wondered about life in this new city after a childhood in Virginia, where Cleo's grandfather was an oysterman. The first thing she noticed was a giant stuffed bison in the main concourse.
Even now, she remembers thinking: "What is that big animal?"
Ninety years later, in heart and soul, Cleo knows Buffalo. For a time in the 1950s, Ruby and her husband – the couple later divorced – lived in the downstairs flat with Cleo and her husband, Russell, which meant the other unit could be rented out. Cleo's sister became Ruby Jarvis Siggers, an aunt by marriage to Aretha Franklin, the beyond-all-measure vocalist. Cleo remembers when a grade school-aged Aretha, “a very nice kid,” casually stopped by their house.
Their tenants and close friends were Dr. Lydia Wright and Dr. Frank Evans, married physicians who went on to major roles in civic life. Wright, as the first Black member of the school board, was a key voice in early efforts to shatter generations of educational segregation in the city.
It was an uphill fight. Cleo thought of it last year, during the nationwide anguish after George Floyd died in police custody, in Minnesota. She remembers how Wright was never daunted, believing in change when communal motion seemed impossible, the same credo Cleo learned at church, in childhood: “Trouble don't last always,” words sung with confidence, the belief that sustains her as we step into a new year during the lonely days of a pandemic.
I have written in the past of Ruby, as well as of Daisy Estelle Anderson, a close friend to the sisters. The three women all worked together at Curtiss-Wright as “Rosie the Riveters” during World War II, another chapter of irreplaceable shared witness.
They remained close into their 90s. But Ruby and Estelle died within seven months of each other in 2019, which could have been an unbearable setback to Cleo.
David admires his mother's response. He sees inspiration for the region in the sweep of her life, a lesson to embrace as Cleo nears 100, but it took a long time for him to convince her to do an interview.
"The word I'd use to describe my mother is humility," said Cleo's daughter, Renee Alexander, a retired associate dean from Cornell University – though after thinking about it, Renee added two more: Grace and love.
She and David never forget how their mother spent early childhood in Virginia beneath the harsh system of legal segregation known as Jim Crow. Her grandfather, a major figure in her childhood, was born into bondage during the Civil War, and emerged to create an independent life that ripples down for generations.
Cleo remembers when it was impossible for adults around her to cast a vote. She recalls walking for miles to neglected all-Black schools, or being forced to ride in the back of the bus and in the fume-laden front of the train, the world as she knew it until their mother returned from Buffalo to travel with Cleo and Ruby to a new start in this city.
The sisters were raised to understand: Education was the one shot at a breakthrough.
Cleo graduated from Hutchinson Central Technical High School and enrolled at the University at Buffalo, studying even as she worked at an industrial laundry and later at Sylvania. Her great pivot was an evening 80 years ago, when she met her future husband at a New Year’s Eve party above a funeral parlor on Utica, near Main.
Russell Alexander was a bass player in those “big band” days who also spoke fluent French, mastered during World War II. They were married and established a household filled with books, where their three children absorbed the family passion about school.
As for Cleo, she provided a living model for her kids, returning to the classroom to earn a library technology degree from Hilbert College. While Russell died at 54, Cleo established a career as a librarian at the Educational Opportunity Center, working there until she was almost 70.
In retirement, she hardly slowed down. For more than 30 years, side by side with Ruby and Estelle, she played bridge a few times a week at the Salvation Army on Main Street. She was an inspector at the polls, formalizing her commitment to the right to vote, never forgetting what she saw denied to others.
Last October, when David snapped a photo of Cleo voting despite the risks of Covid-19, the 99-year-old was suddenly a Facebook sensation, a digital spotlight that does not compensate for a pandemic absence felt so keenly by many elders: Cleo “misses seeing people.”
As always, she adapts. Her children keep close tabs on her, and she is as comfortable as she needs to be with Zoom. Her daughter-in-law Susan laughs about how people used to call Cleo and Ruby “the Q-tips,” two strong-willed, white-haired sisters who were always together, even for a journey to Hong Kong.
“I miss her so,” Cleo said of Ruby. She copes in the same way she did after losing her husband and then her older son, Joseph, a physician. We are sent here, she said, “to do for other people,” and Cleo – a longtime parishioner at the First Shiloh Baptist Church and now at First Presbyterian – finds purpose in the call to look out for someone else.
In this time of isolation, compassion helps protect her.
Her memories are staggering. She knew Aretha Franklin as a child, as a musical prodigy in Buffalo. Cleo also remembers Aretha’s mother, Barbara Franklin, a Gospel singer with a magnificent voice who is buried at Forest Lawn Cemetery. She spoke with warmth of her friendship with Drs. Evans and Wright, and David enters the conversation to say quietly that Cleo – as she has done with so many friends – was at Frank Evans’ bedside, providing comfort, when he died.
Cleo recalls when her aunt, Sarah Bogerty – “the one who kind of inspired everything for us” – would take the sisters by trolley to Niagara Falls or by ferry to Crystal Beach. While the arc of the journey from that childhood toward October's milestone birthday can seem impossible – “The days go by so fast,” Cleo said – her children see a lesson in her own selfless resilience.
She just lost Ruby and Estelle, peers who understood the world as she recalls it. A virus separates her from the community that still ignites her curiosity. But if she has one imperative about her 99th new year, words that define her resolution, it is this:
“Miracles do happen. Things can change," Cleo said without doubt, via Zoom.
Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.