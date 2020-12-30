Sean Kirst: In a year of tumult, lasting words and memorable quotes

Every December, I sift through 12 months of columns to pull out a few memorable quotes from the past year. The choices this time were particularly heartbreaking, and I offer these selections – including many voices of loss, passage and resilience from within the pandemic – with gratitude for the hundreds of Western New Yorkers who trusted me with their stories:

Feb. 1 - “I’m not a drama guy.” – Ted Yochum, 90, a Kenmore native, on why he never told his children he earned the Soldiers Medal, a high military honor, for helping to rescue three drowning men in 1952, in Boston Harbor. Yochum died less than two months after this column appeared.

Feb. 20 - "The inflection was absolutely critical. It had to be a question and a very strong response." – Robert “Buddy” Risman, the advertising man who turned “Fun? Wow!” into an iconic saying for Fantasy Island, which officially closed in February after almost 60 years – though a group of investors say they hope to keep it going.