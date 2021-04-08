Sean Kirst: 'I won't be silent if I live," vows 96-year-old Holocaust survivor

Only once, in the telling, did it overwhelm her. After being captured, Sonia said, she and Sophie were transported to the Majdanek concentration camp with their brother Martin and their parents, Itzack and Jospa Joskowicz. They stepped off the packed train and a guard – with a casual motion – laid out their fate:

Sonia’s father, to the left. Sonia and her sister, to the right. Their mother, too, was ordered to go right, but she held her little boy’s arm in a tight grip, and the guard simply gestured to go the other way.

Sonia never saw them again. She would learn mother and child died in the gas chamber. The next day, the two sisters managed a quick conversation with their father at a barbed wire fence. He pushed through a watch and a ring and told them what to do: Use the jewelry as a bribe to get moved out of there.

They did. Their father died in the camps, and Sonia said she lives based on his sacrifice. At that point in the interview – when asked about her childhood, with her little brother – she turned her head and drew a quick, aching gasp of air.

“Only 10 years old,” she said, describing Martin with three words:

A lovely child.