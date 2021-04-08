Sean Kirst: 'I won't be silent if I live': At 96, Holocaust survivor honors promise

Sonia Klein estimates it was about 44,000 hours. That accounts for almost all of her teenage years, a time that in countless other lives might be one wistfully reflective phase in the roughly 840,000 hours and counting that Sonia, at 96, has spent on the planet.
Yet Sonia, with no such luxury, made a vow. She cannot leave that time behind. It represents the period during the Holocaust in which her existence was measured instant to instant, years that began when she was 14 and her family fled into the Warsaw ghetto – where they were eventually captured by German troops and forced into concentration camps during World War II.
Sonia, who survived typhoid and five different camps, lived for years in Buffalo after the war. She is a witness to Nazi genocide that killed 6 million Jews, including her parents and younger brother. The last ordeal, for Sonia and her sister Sophie, was a death march from the concentration camp at Taucha. Women and men died around her and Sonia's “boots were frozen to the skin” as she formed a promise to so many she saw lost.
“I won’t be silent if I live.”
She kept her word this month on a visit to Western New York. As established by Congress, the dates April 4 to 11 are dedicated to Holocaust remembrance, with the Holocaust Resource Center of Buffalo holding its remote commemoration of Thursday's Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, at 11 a.m. Sunday, with registration at hrcbuffalo.org/events.
Sonia, now back at her New York City home, carries a 21st century urgency shared by Elizabeth Schram, director of the resource center. At most, Schram said, about 35 survivors live in this region. Several more died in the last year, a few lost to the pandemic, which led Dr. Lisa Gelman-Koessler, a Buffalo physician, to organize an effort to make sure the others received vaccinations.
Conscious of the swift passing of her generation, Sonia fears what happens without the sharp edge of eyewitness memory. She told her story last week on the urging of close friends, Fran and Michael Paskowitz, who – as a young couple new to Western New York in the early 1970s – moved in near Sonia and her late husband, Joseph.
The original plan was for Michael to finish law school before the couple went straight back to Brooklyn. Yet the warmth of the woman Fran calls “Aunt Sonia” played a major role in why they stayed in Buffalo, where Fran became a school principal and an adjunct professor at SUNY Buffalo State. Almost 50 years later, when Sonia arrived last week for her first visit since the onset of the pandemic, she stayed – as usual – at the Paskowitz home in Amherst.
She is vaccinated, and the quick trip was a welcome break from Covid-19 isolation. But she also came here to keep her promise, speaking by a video call to synagogue members at Young Israel of Greater Buffalo and agreeing to this interview. She offered a narrative she has shared again and again over the years, to historians and filmmakers and children in a classroom.
Only once, in the telling, did it overwhelm her. After being captured, Sonia said, she and Sophie were transported to the Majdanek concentration camp with their brother Martin and their parents, Itzack and Jospa Joskowicz. They stepped off the packed train and a guard – with a casual motion – laid out their fate:
Sonia’s father, to the left. Sonia and her sister, to the right. Their mother, too, was ordered to go right, but she held her little boy’s arm in a tight grip, and the guard simply gestured to go the other way.
Sonia never saw them again. She would learn mother and child died in the gas chamber. The next day, the two sisters managed a quick conversation with their father at a barbed wire fence. He pushed through a watch and a ring and told them what to do: Use the jewelry as a bribe to get moved out of there.
They did. Their father died in the camps, and Sonia said she lives based on his sacrifice. At that point in the interview – when asked about her childhood, with her little brother – she turned her head and drew a quick, aching gasp of air.
“Only 10 years old,” she said, describing Martin with three words:
Support Local Journalism
A lovely child.
Sonia paused, let it roll through her, then went on with her story. With her sister, she was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau. Again, she spoke of those 44,000 hours, how survival so often came down to intuitive split-second gambles.
"If I was a quitter," she said, "I would probably not be alive."
Their heads were shaved at Auschwitz. They stood in line to go to a table for identification tattoos, where Sophie – knowing Sonia's fear of needles – went first, meaning the number on Sonia's forearm is 49,453, one digit higher than Sophie's. Hundreds of women stood in rows of five and listened as a guard asked who among them had ever worked as shoemakers.
Sonia reached out, grabbed Sophie’s arm and lifted it. They knew nothing of the trade, but any purpose in the camp might keep them alive. Their duty required no training: They were ordered to sift through the shoes of the lost – including those of children – for whatever scraps might be salvaged.
The original idea, the way Robbie Hausmann always pictured the moment, was to perform outdoors at Auschwitz. He wanted his music to drift toward every barbed and jagged corner of the place. Last month, once he arrived, that was impossible. The air was bitter enough to numb his hands, and a cellist needs his fingers to perform. Hausmann, a
At night, they were confined near the gas chamber and crematorium. “How can you sleep,” Sonia asked, “when you smell blood?” But to endure you must rest, and Sonia told herself she would endure.
They built a close friendship with Elka Klein, a young woman – equally alone – that they embraced as an adopted sister. In 1945, forced into a death march by their fleeing captors, the three women were set free together in Germany by American soldiers. They had survived, but they were starving and craved water. Some people died, Sonia said, from eating too much and too fast when the troops gave them food.
She met her husband Joseph, another survivor, while in a displaced persons camp, right after the war. They were married and built a life in Mittenwald, but Germany was the last place they wanted to be. In 1948, with the help of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, they left behind all possessions and settled as refugees in Buffalo.
“I personally believe nothing happens by chance,” said Sonia, who knew no English when she arrived. The couple remained here for almost 40 years. Joseph was a textiles salesman. Sonia taught herself the catering business and became a success, work she left only to spend time at home with their son Alan. She later served as an events planner with Israel Bonds, retiring to Florida in 1986, where her husband died 14 years later.
Sonia later moved to New York City to be near Sophie, who died less than two years ago. Alan is a professor and writer at Northeastern University, not so far away, and Sonia intends to stay where she is. She is keenly aware of the dwindling number of those who walked out of the camps. She looks at a 21st century world where contempt and hatred all too often seem a first response, and she holds up the searing lesson she most fears will fade away.
“Everything you’re supposed to do for your fellow man, it’s right there”: Tibor Baranski, a retired Buffalo teacher, is one of the last witnesses to the desperate efforts to protect Jews from the Nazis in
“So much hate and silence led to murder,” she said.
In Buffalo, Sonia spent part of an afternoon telling me her story. That night, Fran Paskowitz noticed her old friend stayed awake, but Sonia reassured her: This is how it must go. Sharing the tale always takes her back, and for a while afterward – even at 96 – she cannot rest.
To keep her promise, she told Fran, sleep can wait.
Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.