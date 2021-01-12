Sean Kirst: His grandmother fled mob violence in Tulsa massacre. He hears echoes in D.C.

“He was an older African American gentleman, and he took me around,” said Bryant, who had countless questions about the attack on Greenwood. “He was born after it happened, and what he did say is that no one spoke much of it, only whispers.”

In a way he always remembers, Bryant said he felt an electrical presence, a connection both to his great-grandfather’s courage and to a little child facing violent death who was carried to safety and became his grandmother.

What was clear to him then, renewed in gut-wrenching fashion last week, is that the essence of the American experiment is belief in an ascending, collective, unifying rule of law – part of what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. described as “the arc of the moral universe” – which is how Bryant’s great-grandfather could have his name cleared, even long after he died.

“If you’re a Black American, to see those Confederate flags in 2021 … to see people running through the Capitol with such mirth and disrespect, to remember the show of (comparative) force used against the Black Lives Matter protests … it was incredibly frustrating, but we understand better than anyone that this is a long game,” Bryant said.