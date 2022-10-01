Sean Kirst: From Watervliet, a passionate bid to lift Butch Byrd onto Bills Wall of Fame

It was supposed to be a chance, finally, for Bob Christiansen to shake Butch Byrd’s hand. They had not seen each other since childhood, when Byrd – a future Buffalo Bills cornerback who was revered by other kids in their hometown of Watervliet – consoled a younger, homesick Christensen while they were both at a scouts camp.

Christiansen, through a long career as a teacher, never forgot. In retirement, he became a driving force behind a committee hoping to see Byrd’s name added to the Bills Wall of Fame, ringing Highmark Stadium.

Last week, the effort hit an emotional crescendo. A few months ago, Christiansen, 77, met with Watervliet Mayor Charles Patricelli about the possibility of a civic proclamation. “I thought, ‘Why can’t we do something more?’ ” Patricelli said.

The result was a packed house at the Watervliet Senior Center, just across the street from the spot where Byrd – real name George Edward Byrd – grew up. Patricelli helped set up chairs for a crowd that included several of Byrd's grown kids and his brother Bill.

Childhood friends Byrd had not seen in almost 70 years were there. So were such Capital District fans as Serena McIntyre – whose Bills-loving dad helped her understand Byrd’s greatness – and the entire football team from Troy’s La Salle Institute, where Byrd attended high school.

There were flowers for Byrd’s wife Alice and a Bills-themed cake for his 81st birthday, that same week. There were speeches by local and state officials, praising Byrd and offering dreams about his name on the Wall of Fame to an audience speckled with Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen jerseys.

The highlight was when Byrd used a long pole to move aside a Bills-inspired cloth covering, made by seamstress Becky Williams. It revealed a sign renaming a piece of First Avenue, near Byrd's childhood home, as “Butch Byrd Way.”

"It means all the world to him," said Byrd's son Michael, there with a teenage daughter, Katerie. To her grandfather, the hometown rally to put him on the Wall of Fame meant as much, if not more, than the goal itself.

“It’s been a long time since I lived in Watervliet,” said Byrd, now of Massachusetts, which made the turnout both astounding and “deeply gratifying.”

Byrd was swept up in a cascade of hugs from thrilled cousins and such grade school classmates as Gerry Mancino, 80, whom he guessed he had not seen since the 1950s.

Mancino sent a note promising she was coming, and "there she stands," said a delighted Byrd. She choked up when Byrd remembered her twin sister Jacky, who died years ago. She recalled how the entire group used to head over to a corner store called Testo’s for their penny candy, and she used one word to describe Byrd, his family and that time in their lives:

Stellar.

Yet the guy who got it rolling, to Byrd's regret, could not be there. Christiansen was home, recovering from heart surgery, his throat still healing from intubation.

His wife Deanna, speaking for him by phone, recalled the childhood kindness Christiansen sees as emblematic. She said he speaks of Byrd as a warm and courageous human being, though her husband can also rattle off the gleaming numbers:

Byrd had 40 interceptions, the most in Bills history. He ran five back for touchdowns and was a constant threat on punt returns. Byrd was a key part of two Bills 1960s championship teams in the old American Football League, and he had the courage to stand with the Black players who walked away from the 1965 AFL All-Star game in New Orleans, appalled at grotesque Jim Crow conditions.

To Christiansen, there is no question:

Byrd should be on the Wall.

No one has gone up since the late Cookie Gilchrist, Byrd’s teammate and a bigger-than-life running back, in 2017. Honorees are chosen by a committee – traditionally consisting of media representatives and team officials – that has not met in years. Byrd said it used to bother him more than it does now, when he wondered if the omission was intentional, but he still believes his achievements merit a place.

Mark Gaughan, a Buffalo News sportswriting colleague who served for decades on that panel, said Byrd’s name was discussed many times. Gaughan said such panelists as sportswriter Larry Felser, Bills trainer Ed Abramoski and sportscaster Van Miller – all with close witness to the 1960s teams – argued that Booker Edgerson, who played the other corner, was the “lockdown” part of the tandem, which helped Edgerson go on the wall in 2010.

If the committee is reassembled, Gaughan said he would support adding Byrd. The question is whether that could happen before Highmark Stadium disappears. “As plans for a new stadium are finalized, we intend to reconstitute a panel similar to years past,” the Bills said in a statement.

The danger, as Byrd’s many supporters emphasize, is simply this: In 2026, projected opening date for the new place, Byrd would be 85. McIntyre, that devoted member of the #BillsMafia, found out about the Byrd event when she was buying a T-shirt at a Watervliet foot race and the mayor noticed her Bills earrings – which led to her firsthand chance to experience the warm intensity of a one-on-one Byrd conversation.

“If they’re going to do something for him,” she said of the Bills, passing time and the Wall of Fame, “it would be nice to be sure he’s there to see it.”

The ultimate appeal comes from, well, another corner. Edgerson said he wasn’t in Watervliet for one reason: Byrd, never one to blow his own horn, declined to mention it.

The two old friends still speak several times a year – they grieved together by phone last May, after the racist mass murder at Tops – and Edgerson, a Wall enshrinee for 12 years, said the truth about Byrd's career is obvious:

“He should have been on the Wall a long time ago.”

Edgerson was a veteran defensive back when Byrd arrived in 1964 and asked to wear 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson, the boundary-shattering baseball pioneer Byrd met as a child. At a time when veterans rarely warmed up to rookies, Byrd said Edgerson – at some relaxed moment over a meal downtown, or maybe when they were together at the old Pine Grill – would tutor him on subtleties of the position.

Byrd's strength was his aggressiveness, Edgerson said. He told Byrd to study quarterbacks, noting how Tobin Rote of the Chargers, after completing a long pass downfield, would often come back swiftly with a “quick out” to Byrd’s side.

The newcomer remembered. In September 1964, before a crowd of more than 40,000 at the Rockpile, Byrd turned a Rote pass into an interception and a 75-yard touchdown return.

To Edgerson and so many in Byrd’s corner, the answer seems easy: Convene the committee, get Byrd's name up fast, then use the meeting as a way of kick-starting what to do about other strong candidates – Edgerson specifically mentioned offensive line luminary Ruben Brown – once the new stadium opens.

Byrd, at the Watervliet celebration, said the Wall was the last thing on his mind. He was thinking of days when he and his brothers played baseball in a long-vanished field, sending the occasional rocket through a kitchen window, and then Byrd paused to stand for photos by the new sign with the LaSalle football squad.

The players were there, said Coach John Audino, because Byrd is “a very revered person,” and they presented him with a No. 42 school jersey. Byrd spent time with every teenager on the team, including a freshman named Mikil Thomas, who shook Byrd’s hand, answered his many questions and offered this observation.

“It shows he cared about us,” said Thomas, who at that instant – in what really was the point of the whole day – happened to be taking his first steps on Butch Byrd Way.