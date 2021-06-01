Sean Kirst: Familiar faces, some gone, have big-league presence at Sahlen Field

Mike Myszka knew he had to be at Sahlen Field Tuesday night. He has been a Toronto Blue Jays fan since 1977, when he was 14 and his dad drove him to Toronto to see the brand-new Jays, an American League expansion team, face the Oakland A's and Vida Blue, who had pitched for the great Oakland squads of the early 1970s.

Yet it is also is the kind of baseball the Jays represent that brought Myszka, his wife Cathy, their daughter Stephanie and Myszka's close friend since first grade, Lee Payssa, downtown to watch Toronto take on the Miami Marlins. While Toronto played in Buffalo last summer in a ballpark devoid of fans, Myszka wanted to be among the first 6,600 or so distanced spectators to see Major League Baseball in the city since a Buffalo team played in 1915 in the old Federal League.

“It’s over the top,” Myszka said with astonishment of the way it came to be. “I never thought I’d see it in my lifetime.”

He and Payssa, both 57, stood on the concourse, near a line of blue-clad customers waiting to buy a beer from Tom "Conehead" Girot. It was the first time fans had seen professional baseball in the park since 2019, and they were greeted by a beautiful evening in which the sunlight threw perfect shadows on the grass, cast by downtown towers. Still, for Myszka, the sense of joy intertwined with a hard paradox: