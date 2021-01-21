Sean Kirst: City Honors remembers Irene McVay, MLK and the dream they shared

Joy and Jim McVay said the magnitude of that role became clear for the family once a film crew making a documentary about the Farmville saga turned its attention to Irene, in Buffalo.

“We didn’t know anything about it until we were adults,” Joy said. “But she always put things about herself on the back burner.”

That reticence began to shift in the last few years. In October 2019, accompanied by fellow City Honors retirees Margaret Cardina and John McTigue, Irene returned to Farmville to meet with schoolchildren in her hometown. She told them about walking five miles to a crumbling school patched with tar paper, while white peers had the finest buildings, resources and transportation.

“They need to know how it got started and they need to appreciate how far we’ve gotten and that they’re people and they've got a voice,” Irene said at the time, speaking of the urgency of sharing the tale.

She understood what is lost with the passing of living witnesses. At home, Joy said her mother began writing down some thoughts about what she learned as the daughter of steadfast Virginia farmers, whose ethic and courage she carried to Buffalo.