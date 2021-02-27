Sean Kirst: At St. Bernard's, despite pandemic, they still have some fish to fry

“In Arizona,” Sheret said, “they don’t know what a fish fry is.”

OK, they did not move back just to find a decent fish fry. They moved back because they ached for Buffalo. Sheret is now a widow, but two of her kids live with her and her other son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren are right next door, in Kaisertown. Sheret wakes up at 4 a.m. – try as she might, she cannot sleep any later – and she spent three days at St. Bernard’s helping prepare everything for Friday night.

She made a point of noting that another 80-year-old regular, Stephanie Gerasimowicz, broke her femur not long ago and could not be at the fish fry, but showed up in her cast on one of the set-up days.

As for Rost, the organizer, she spoke of how her husband died nine years ago. "I didn't know what I was going to do with myself," she said, until the job at the church offered warm community. She uses a walker, the aftermath of sepsis, while her grandson Tim – the same guy she once comforted at Roswell – now stands by her side, ready to help when needed.