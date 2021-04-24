Sean Kirst: At 'ground zero' for civil rights, Buffalo educator helped change nation

Cainan Townsend had a message for Buffalo. He is director of education at the Robert Russa Moton Museum in Farmville, Va., which on Friday held a 70th anniversary remembrance of an act of teenage courage that helped to change the nation.
Townsend wanted to make sure we understood that everyone gathered there was achingly aware of a fresh absence.
“We all miss Mrs. McVay very much,” he said, referring to a longtime Buffalo resident who made a lasting mark here as an educator – but who declined to make a big deal about the staggering nature of what she accomplished as a high school student in Farmville.
Irene Taylor McVay died in November, at 86, of illnesses linked to aging. Only a handful of surviving classmates were involved in Friday’s ceremony, in which dignitaries, witnesses and historians offered remarks by video conference to honor hundreds of students who took a stand on April 23, 1951, at what was then the all-Black Robert Russa Moton School.
The building was crumbling, leaking and cold. Many classes were held in tarpaper shacks. The teens knew their white counterparts went to school in finer and far more elaborate facilities. So the students at Moton staged a walkout. They realized, faced with the harsh Jim Crow system of the day, that they might be putting their own lives at risk. And they had little doubt about a backlash that would last for years.
“It was ground zero of the student-led civil rights movement,” Townsend said. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was still in divinity school. Rosa Parks was four years away from refusing to sit in the back of the bus. The strike would catch the attention of lawyers from the NAACP, becoming one of five cases rolled into Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka – the Supreme Court decision that finally brought down the educational notion of “separate but equal,” a shattering blow to legal segregation.
The catalyst behind the movement was Barbara Rose Johns, whose statue – representing Virginia – is expected to soon replace one of Robert E. Lee at the U.S. Capitol. She was also McVay's close friend. Indeed, in an account offered in 2018, J.A. Stokes – now 89 – said the Farmville walkout began with four “founding members.”
For more than 40 years, Irene Taylor McVay was a beloved educator in Buffalo schools. Few beyond her close circle of friends knew of her role, as a teen, in the Brown vs. Board of Education school desegregation
There was Johns, Stokes, his twin sister Carrie – and Irene Taylor, who later moved to Buffalo, wed James McVay and raised four children before James died in 2016, after 57 years of marriage.
The anniversary occurred in the same week that a Minnesota jury convicted Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, of murdering George Floyd in a Minneapolis street. W. Charles Brandy, director of social studies for Buffalo's city schools, said McVay’s teenage struggle had its own distinct origins, yet was an early exclamation point in a long and intertwined journey.
“The reason she was willing to sacrifice, and what is still put to the test in different ways, is the whole idea that the United States will really live up to its values of justice and equality for all, regardless of race or ethnicity or background,” Brandy said – a mission he hopes the greater Buffalo community will always associate with McVay's name.
Those who worked with her at City Honors School say she was a humble pioneer. Even her own children did not learn of her role at Farmville until they were adults, and a documentary filmmaker contacted the family. In Buffalo, she built a long career as a teacher’s aide whose formal title hardly captured the breadth of her impact.
“Irene was almost like one of the administrators. She could do things that no one else could,” said Keith McInnis, retired chief security officer at City Honors. He arrived there more than 40 years ago with his friend and colleague, Michael Anelli, who assumed the principal's job after both men worked together in identical positions at Riverside.
Karin Kaye, Anelli’s niece, said her uncle swiftly realized how McVay was universally revered as “the heart and soul” of the school, and they became close friends. When Anelli died last month, at 86, the family asked for memorial donations to be sent to the McVay Legacy Fund at City Honors, in support of such efforts as the African Dance and Drum Troupe and the Keeping the Dream Alive Assembly that McVay founded in King’s honor, then ran for decades with James Duggan, a colleague.
To Zaire Dorsey, boys basketball coach at McKinley Vocational High School, the grace and knowledge McVay brought into any classroom became a lesson in itself. What she witnessed, and all she risked, “is a good thing for kids to know today,” Dorsey said. The point was underlined by Kristina Torres, a science teacher now on special assignment at the Math Science & Technology Preparatory School, who recalled being a teen without much focus when she met McVay at City Honors.
“I remember her pulling me into the office to speak some wisdom into me,” Torres recalls. While McVay told her an education was nothing to take for granted, that life can quickly and unexpectedly sweep it away, it was only as Torres grew into maturity that the enormity of the advice sank in.
“She never bragged about herself,” Torres said. “She never said she was a foot soldier in the civil rights movement. It all went over my head until I was older and I really learned her story and gained such a sense of respect: Oh my goodness. She literally changed the educational system I was taking part in.”
For Torres, one of the unforgettable days of her career involved bringing together an auditorium filled with teenagers to hear McVay during a Black History Month assembly – and how the students were so moved they rose for a long standing ovation.
Retired physical education teacher Margaret Cardina, another longtime colleague, recalls how she came to fully appreciate the love and loyalty McVay carried to Buffalo from Farmville. On an autumn day in 1991, the usually unflappable McVay was struggling to hold back tears, a reaction that surprised and worried her fellow educators.
McVay explained to Cardina that she had just learned of the death of Barbara Johns, the close friend at the center of the Farmville strike. Cardina, thinking of that connection, dreams now of seeing a mural in Buffalo that portrays McVay and Johns together, above a memorable McVay quote:
“I’m not trying to move mountains. I’m just trying to move people.”
While that sense of magnitude has only grown since McVay's death, two of her children – James and Joy McVay – speak of a more intimate level of loss. James said he still misses the opportunity to simply pick up the phone to tell his mother about quiet events in his life, recalling her innate ability to instantly make you feel better about yourself.
As for Joy, she misses shopping with her mom, and most of all working together to prepare such meals as Cornish hens. Before McVay's final illness, they had reached that point where they were not only mother and daughter but tight friends and companions, the kind of bond Joy knows you never can replace.
Seventy years ago this month, her mother and Barbara Johns were smuggling notes back and forth during school, not to lament everyday 16-year-old concerns but instead to help plan out a high-stakes protest. By doing so, they touched off changes in this nation that still cascade through generations.
If there is a lesson Joy hopes stays with teenagers today, in a pandemic world that can be overwhelming, it is the idea that quiet faith and courage – in places where change or motion seem impossible – can lead to possibilities no one would believe.
“You never know what your day will be about,” Joy said, which is how her mother lived, and what she taught.
Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.