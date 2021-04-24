Sean Kirst: At 'ground zero' for civil rights, Buffalo educator helped change nation

McVay explained to Cardina that she had just learned of the death of Barbara Johns, the close friend at the center of the Farmville strike. Cardina, thinking of that connection, dreams now of seeing a mural in Buffalo that portrays McVay and Johns together, above a memorable McVay quote:

“I’m not trying to move mountains. I’m just trying to move people.”

While that sense of magnitude has only grown since McVay's death, two of her children – James and Joy McVay – speak of a more intimate level of loss. James said he still misses the opportunity to simply pick up the phone to tell his mother about quiet events in his life, recalling her innate ability to instantly make you feel better about yourself.

As for Joy, she misses shopping with her mom, and most of all working together to prepare such meals as Cornish hens. Before McVay's final illness, they had reached that point where they were not only mother and daughter but tight friends and companions, the kind of bond Joy knows you never can replace.

Seventy years ago this month, her mother and Barbara Johns were smuggling notes back and forth during school, not to lament everyday 16-year-old concerns but instead to help plan out a high-stakes protest. By doing so, they touched off changes in this nation that still cascade through generations.