Sean Kirst: At 100, Cleo Alexander was a witness to staggering history in Buffalo

In other words: Remember. She had known and loved women and men born into slavery, and she understood what it meant for her grandfather to climb from that barren experience into the career as an oysterman that sustained his family. She grew up in a place where the vote was a dream and not a right. She had witnessed changes unimaginable when she was young, yet she was intensely and painfully aware that Buffalo remains in far too many ways a segregated city, and that too many children in neighborhoods around her were, all too often, wounded and suffering.

To Cleo, the passion and urgency we bring to their fate is the defining question on what this city will become. She sensed something had gone awry in the culture, “that we had lost our ability to be caring and concerned about others,” Renee said. Even so, Cleo remained a person of faith who believed, based on her own witness, in the idea that somehow, as her children say, we still can find communion.

When he spoke of his mother at her 100th birthday, David, who works in senior enterprise marketing in Boston, brought up the famous thought from Maya Angelou: "I've learned that people will forget what you did, people will forget what you said, but people will never forget how you made them feel."