Sean Kirst: As prosecutors seek justice for Lockerbie, the Brunners make sure their 'Yeen' is never forgotten

Patti Brunner Collins pulled out the ornament while her family was putting up the Christmas tree, not long ago. While it is made of simple cardboard and cotton, it is as precious as any Yuletide heirloom in Western New York.
Collins stores it carefully each year, protected and cushioned inside a Ziploc bag. The ornament portrays a handmade Santa Claus, created about 45 years ago in a first grade classroom at SS Peter & Paul School in Hamburg – the kind of project on which an intent little kid with paste, scissors and cotton, bent forward at her desk, clearly spent some time.
Across Santa’s head, in block letters, the child spelled out: “Yeen.”
That was the nickname, Patti said, given by the older Brunner brothers to their youngest sibling, Colleen. The little girl made several grade school ornaments of similar vintage. Seven older brothers and sisters “divvied them up” as a family treasure, Collins said, after their mother, Patricia Brunner, died in December 2004.
“Oh my God, she brought us so much joy,” Collins said of Colleen. “Those memories are priceless.”
She spoke of her sister Monday morning, just before outgoing U.S. Attorney General William Barr held a news conference in Washington D.C. watched remotely by the Brunners and dozens of families linked by sorrow to a terrorist attack on Pan Am Flight 103. Barr confirmed that criminal charges are being filed against Abu Agela Mas’ud, accused by federal investigators of creating the bomb that touched off mass murder – an announcement made 32 years to the day after a jetliner exploded above Scotland and the burning fuselage fell upon the small community of Lockerbie.
Eleven townspeople died on the ground, while all 259 passengers and crew from Flight 103 were killed. Among the lost: Colleen Brunner, then 20, of North Boston in Erie County, a student from SUNY Oswego who had spent a semester in London with 34 other young women and men participating in Syracuse University’s international program. The time abroad had been an extraordinary juncture in a young life: On a visit to Rome, for instance, Colleen had an against-the-odds moment when Pope John Paul II - during a public audience - reached out and touched her hand.
Barr was initially involved with the case during his first tenure as attorney general, under President George H.W. Bush, when the Justice Department’s Robert Mueller – a longtime friend who later dueled publicly with Barr as special counsel on a probe into Russian election interference – was also central to the investigation. A sweeping international effort eventually led to the conviction of former Libyan intelligence official Abdel Basset al-Megrahi, while a second man was acquitted of all charges. Sentenced to life in Scotland, Al-Megrahi would be released on humanitarian grounds to die of prostate cancer in Libya.
At the news conference, Barr said information obtained by Libyan investigators while Mas'ud was imprisoned there offered a "breakthrough" in the prosecution. The U.S. government, Barr said, is formally requesting that Mas'ud be extradited for trial in this country. The New York Times reported last week that the federal case "in part relied on the work of a journalist named Ken Dornstein, who was working at the PBS news show 'Frontline' when he began his own exhaustive investigation into the bombing."
Dornstein's brother also died when Flight 103 was destroyed by a bomb that investigators determined was hidden inside a portable music player. Such grim revelations about the man accused of creating that explosive, unveiled only days before Christmas, did not throw an unexpected shadow over the holiday, Collins said.
Instead, she said, she feels overwhelming gratitude, in all ways. Typically, she added, the Brunners would have come together in person in some fashion to mark Dec. 21. In the past, members of the family have sometimes traveled to Arlington National Cemetery, for the annual gathering at a cairn dedicated to the passengers on Flight 103, a service also attended by government officials and many of the investigators who quietly worked on the case for decades.
The pandemic upended those routines, nationally and locally. The Brunner siblings, out of concern about the virus, stayed in touch, but followed the Justice Department news conference from their own homes or businesses.
As for Collins, she said she could not sleep Sunday night, anxious about the impending announcement and thinking of Colleen, a Hamburg High School graduate. Over the last few days, her cell phone kept going off, with the messages representing a particularly emotional version of what happens every year:
Old friends from throughout Western New York called to say they were thinking of her family, that they miss Colleen – and they do not forget.
“This whole community loved her,” Collins said, recalling how Colleen carried the palpable warmth of the well-loved youngest child. The two sisters were separated by three years. As children, they slept in the same bedroom, joined eternally by those conversations siblings share before falling asleep. Colleen had a presence, Collins said, and when she walked through a door, "you knew she was there."
Christmas always reignites those childhood memories, intertwined with grief. While Collins said her mother and sister loved the holidays, December is also the anniversary of both their deaths, 16 years apart.
“It’s hard,” Collins said, “but our whole family is thankful.”
Colleen, she said, was a high-energy communications major who dreamed of becoming a broadcast journalist. She would be 52 today, leaving her siblings to think about the family she might have built and the lives she might have changed, reflections shared by the relatives of many who died in or above Lockerbie.
Certainly, the idea of the crime itself will always be devastating. But Collins prefers to focus on the possibility that the accused bombmaker will finally be brought to justice, and the way investigators in this nation and Scotland never walked away from trying to learn the truth behind an attack that happened 32 years ago. In their passionate dedication, to Collins, they emphasize a lasting truth for all the families:
What was taken from them retains value beyond words. Over the past few days, Collins said she and her siblings were reminded of just how many people are committed “to making sure Colleen’s memory is still alive.”
To her, any flash of pain is worth the wave of love, the way she feels each year when "Yeen's" ornament goes on the tree.
