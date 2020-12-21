Sean Kirst: As prosecutors seek justice for Lockerbie, the Brunners make sure their 'Yeen' is never forgotten

+7 Sean Kirst: For Hamburg family, what was lost and found in Lockerbie Anna Marie Miazga keeps the photographs in an old and wrinkled envelope, exactly as she received them. They are in a cabinet in the living room of her home in Oneida County. She reaches for them whenever she wants to remember her daughter, or whenever she needs affirmation of the impossible. The photos capture Suzanne Miazga’s favorite moments from the

“This whole community loved her,” Collins said, recalling how Colleen carried the palpable warmth of the well-loved youngest child. The two sisters were separated by three years. As children, they slept in the same bedroom, joined eternally by those conversations siblings share before falling asleep. Colleen had a presence, Collins said, and when she walked through a door, "you knew she was there."

Christmas always reignites those childhood memories, intertwined with grief. While Collins said her mother and sister loved the holidays, December is also the anniversary of both their deaths, 16 years apart.

“It’s hard,” Collins said, “but our whole family is thankful.”

Colleen, she said, was a high-energy communications major who dreamed of becoming a broadcast journalist. She would be 52 today, leaving her siblings to think about the family she might have built and the lives she might have changed, reflections shared by the relatives of many who died in or above Lockerbie.