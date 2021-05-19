Sean Kirst: As masking ends, a Buffalo coffee shop will run on the honor system

While Heidinger and Morris are vaccinated, they intend to continue wearing masks. They expect it will make people with compromised immune systems feel more comfortable, and they both said, at least for now, they will feel safer themselves.

They also hope customers without vaccinations – especially regulars they have known and trusted for years - will wear masks indoors, out of respect for those who still feel shaken or at risk from the virus.

As for the Undergrounds staff, the owners said those workers are either fully vaccinated or have started the process – and, if their personal situations merit it, will wear a mask.

So Heidinger and Morris will make sure there are signs at the shop clearly laying out state expectations that unless you are vaccinated, you must be masked. And looking back on a 14-month period in which their customers have almost always been civil and respectful, they will not require employees to demand proof of vaccination.

“We appreciate our customer base, who have been so amazing,” Morris said. She conceded any choice will bring with it some worry, which is why the owners are hardly jubilant about what today means. Vaccinated customers, for instance, no longer have to officially stay 6 feet away from others with vaccinations.