Sean Kirst: After year of loss at Villa Maria, sisters find joy in Covid vaccine

The second dose means greater opportunity. If all goes well, Sister Denise looks forward to returning to her brother's home on Easter and visiting with a young great-niece and great-nephew she has not seen since September. As for Sister Anna, she already has a train ticket purchased for early June. She intends to ride Amtrak to see her family in the Utica-Rome area, and she is particularly excited about taking a look at the new downtown train station.

When Sister Anna was a young woman, she took a temporary break to join the military after she picked up a Time Magazine with an ad that cried out, “Join the Army. See the world.” She enlisted, journeyed through Germany, Austria and Switzerland and then returned to the Felicians, where one of her closest friends was Sister Christine Marie Nizialek.

Sister Anna, 71, was a librarian, while Sister Christine was a teacher. Since Sister Christine was blind in one eye, Sister Anna did the driving when they were out and about, and Sister Anna said her fellow traveler – with no need for GPS – was a navigator with knockdown, spot-on sense of direction.

Sister Christine was lost to the virus, and Sister Anna watched through the window as the hearse pulled up.

