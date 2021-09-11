Sean Kirst: After MLB games and a Buffalo governor, could Super Bowl win be next historic event?

Miller put into words what I first felt in my gut, at that childhood table:



He had his doubts "we'd ever grow again."

Boom. In this year's census, for the first time since 1950, Buffalo's population is on the rise, climbing by 17,000 people.

I had lacked faith, honestly, that I would live to see the day. If the fates seem stacked against it, another phenomenon just happened here that would have seemed completely mad if someone even raised it out loud as recently as two years ago.

There is still a deep love for baseball throughout Western New York, and while the longing for a big-league presence has caused a certain ache, from generation to generation, it also seemed beyond the realm of common sense. Imagine, say, in early 2019, if someone had asked you to pick which one would happen first:

The Bills will win a Super Bowl, or a major league team will make its home for a couple of summers at Sahlen Field.

In that case, the Super Bowl would have seemed the only bet.



"Exactly," Miller said. "Who would have thought, after 106 years, you'd see big league ball here?"