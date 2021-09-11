Sean Kirst: After MLB games and a Buffalo governor, could Super Bowl be next historic event?

Bartel Miller was ready. I called him the other day, because I had a strong feeling he might share a certain spiritual wonder about the Buffalo Bills opener and impending season built upon, well, to offer an example, quarterback Josh Allen throwing out the first pitch in June at a big-league game.
In downtown Buffalo.
Seriously. Even now, just kind of roll that one around. It might not seem important if you are the kind of person who can look at the Bills clinically and logically, drawing the utterly reasonable conclusion that a few years of stable and committed direction under General Manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott – meshed with strong on-field discipline and leadership from this particular mix of players – has finally resulted in a team that seems capable of a Super Bowl run.
The other perspective – which I suspect I share with hundreds of thousands of others – is to view the Bills in the swirling, shake-your-fist-or-thank-the-heavens fashion that wraps in jinxes and good fortune and destiny and volcanic roars of living room emotion, the kind of play-by-play family necromancy that demands remembering exactly where you were standing in the house at key moments in team history, the magical belief system that can all too easily tempt you to think a Super Bowl win will always remain a twist of fate away, especially as we say farewell to elders who never got to see it.
Here is the thing, what Miller appreciates so well. He is the founder of "Buffalo: A Toast to the Town," a Facebook page that now has more than 28,000 followers, dedicated to thoughtful memories and reflections about the city. He is also a kind of informal community historian and storyteller, and he zooms in on this truth as we begin this newest season with the Bills taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rich football legacy that team carries everywhere:
Even if you have long feared that a Lombardi trophy for the Bills might not happen in your lifetime, if you are among those who wrote it off as "that will be the day," the idea of "that day" has already arrived in a sequence of different and unexpected ways for this city, especially in the last few months.
"Like many people," Miller said, speaking of a title, "I'd started to wonder if we would really see it. But now it just seems like everything is coming together in Buffalo."
He was thinking about the same, well, achingly long-awaited – to put it mildly – events. I told him about a vivid childhood memory of sitting with my mother at the kitchen table while my dad worked the late shift, and how she explained that Buffalo had once been among the handful of largest cities in the nation. Even then, a solid 55 years ago, she noted the city was caught in a population slide, a fact for which I found sad confirmation in the tattered pages of our old World Book encyclopedias.
Miller put into words what I first felt in my gut, at that childhood table:
An international audience was treated to firsthand views of the Electric Tower, illuminated for the Yuletide, a skyline icon unique to Buffalo, on Sunday night.
He had his doubts "we'd ever grow again."
Boom. In this year's census, for the first time since 1950, Buffalo's population is on the rise, climbing by 17,000 people.
I had lacked faith, honestly, that I would live to see the day. If the fates seem stacked against it, another phenomenon just happened here that would have seemed completely mad if someone even raised it out loud as recently as two years ago.
There is still a deep love for baseball throughout Western New York, and while the longing for a big-league presence has caused a certain ache, from generation to generation, it also seemed beyond the realm of common sense. Imagine, say, in early 2019, if someone had asked you to pick which one would happen first:
The Bills will win a Super Bowl, or a major league team will make its home for a couple of summers at Sahlen Field.
In that case, the Super Bowl would have seemed the only bet.
What the Jays accomplished at Sahlen Field – unimaginable until the pandemic changed dynamics that long seemed fixed in place – gave Buffalo, already rich in baseball lore, an even more unique place in that heritage.
"Exactly," Miller said. "Who would have thought, after 106 years, you'd see big league ball here?"
No one, at least until a global pandemic forced Toronto's Blue Jays to look for a home away from home. And to keep it going, as long as we are talking generational longshots, Miller said you might as well throw in that no one from Western New York had served as governor since Grover Cleveland in the 1880s, and fundamental demographics seemed to indicate that might never change – at least until Kathy Hochul took over that job last month, following a sequence of Albany-shaking moments that just about no one could anticipate even in summer 2020.
Just think what a bartender would have said if you walked into any tavern in this community, not so long ago, and announced that a governor who graduated from Hamburg High would take office in the same summer that offered a census increase and big-league baseball in Buffalo.
If such a tale were written by a cosmic novelist, as Miller understands, how could it end anyplace except at the Super Bowl, in Los Angeles?
"I feel it coming," he said.
In a way close to my own, he sifts through fate and destiny and lifetime touchstones for his take on the Bills. For a dash of what might be called a more research-based approach, I also called Dan Starr, the longtime and now-retired Canisius College athletic director who is a professor emeritus of history and author of "The Golden Age of Buffalo Sports."
Starr started going to Bills games in the late 1940s, when the team played in the old All-America Football Conference. He was a regular once again when the Bills were reborn in 1960 in the old American Football League, and he speaks with appreciation of wins he found especially satisfying – such as the epic Monday night victory in 1974 over the Raiders, or the staggering comeback from a 35-3 playoff deficit to put away Houston in 1993, at then-Rich Stadium.
While a Super Bowl victory would transcend even those enduring moments, Starr adheres to logic in studying the prospects. "I think they have a fairly good shot," he said of the Bills, expressing respect for other teams at the league's summit. Starr noted that one of the particularly sweet things about this Buffalo squad is that it is young and strong and ought to be good for a while – so if a championship does not occur this year, he still believes that it just might, soon enough.
Where he did sound a touch more spiritual was in describing how it would feel, if it happens. He spoke of his children and his grandchildren, and how much they long to experience that euphoria– and what a Super Bowl crown would mean to all of Western New York.
"I think it will be just another indication," he said, "that our small community can really rise to the occasion, and that Buffalo is a good place, a meaningful place."
He knows that remains true if the Lombardi trophy never comes here, just as it was true before they ever played big-league ball at Sahlen Field – though Allen's ceremonial pitch in a Blue Jays jersey, in a scenario that once seemed utterly impossible, offered a tantalizing taste that yes, sometimes, we are here to see the day.
Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.