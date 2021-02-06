Sean Kirst: A young guy just needed a break. He got one in an anonymous card.

Inside the envelope: $4,000 in $100 bills, which is why Vazquez offered a kind of jubilant gasp when Betros handed him the card Thursday, at the mission.

Vazquez wants the donor to know how grateful he is. "It's not just me," he said, reflecting on what that envelope means to his family. Plenty of people in Buffalo are in an even harder spot, he said, noting the money is now part of this plan: St. Luke's is turning the cash into a check that will be used in its entirety, as requested, to knock off a major piece of what Vazquez owes on his car – meaning that before long the vehicle will be his, free and clear, due to the gift.

He has spent the past few days contemplating the best means of expressing thanks. The idea of a stranger believing in him to such a degree is staggering, he said, and he made a promise that Betros, Taheri and Bernstein have no doubt he will keep:

“No one had to do that specifically for me,” Vazquez said, “and it makes me want to do the same thing for someone else in the same position.”

He realizes the barriers he encountered are hardly unique. Countless others – including many of those who routinely show up for a meal at St. Luke’s – are one illness, lost job or unexpected bill away from economic catastrophe in this pandemic.