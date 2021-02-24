Sean Kirst: A nun who lived out loud quietly passes from Covid

The purest laughter of all came from Sister Mary Owen, who also led them in the fight song for her beloved Ohio State Buckeyes.

“She was really so damn funny, but she was also one of the most brilliant people I ever met,” said John Colarossi, another student. “She taught us to look at things from all different ways.”

Joe Doody had a particularly challenging situation: He was a nephew of Sister Mary Owen when she served as dean of discipline, which – based on her wry disposition – was a bit of a smile in itself. Once, he recalls, he and a few other kids skipped out on school lunch to eat at a nearby food court, deciding upon that rule-busting decision on the same day that a teacher – unfortunately for them – happened to make the same choice.

Busted, Joe wound up in his aunt’s office. This was a woman he had seen enjoy a long-neck Budweiser at family parties, a woman who was eagerly among the first to take off the traditional habit once the church allowed it.

While she radiated a kind of humor and whimsy, she was not about to let her nephew get away with anything. She gave him whatever detention fit the offense, but even then he felt what every kid in his class remembers. She had that warmth, that intense humor ...

Call it love.