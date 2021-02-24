Sean Kirst: A nun who lived out loud quietly passes from Covid

Phil Foeller has a confession: If you ask what junior high classes he took from Sister Mary Owen Doody, he cannot exactly remember.
That goes back 50 years ago in Columbus, Ohio, where Foeller attended junior high at St. Anthony’s School. Even if he cannot recall the particular subject, he sees and hears her in memory as vividly as any teacher he encountered.
“What I remember is her laughing,” he said, “and the way she made us laugh.”
Sister Mary Owen died at 92 in December of Covid-19 at Stella Niagara, home of the Sisters of St. Francis of Penance and Christian Charity. Her death was mourned quietly by 40 other residents of that Lewiston community, about 350 miles from Columbus, Ohio, where she was born and where she worked for decades in education.
A traditional funeral was impossible in the pandemic. Sister Teresa Miklitsch, health care coordinator at Stella Niagara, said the sisters gathered for Sister Mary Owen's burial at the cemetery for their order, where they played a jazz song she loved in her honor.
Each day at 10 a.m., a bell chimes for two minutes at Stella Niagara for those lost to the virus, and for front-line workers at risk as they try to roll it back. Covid-19 has now claimed more than 500,000 American lives – Sister Mary Serbacki, Stella Niagara archivist, said that includes five sisters and a chaplain from their community – a toll so staggering it can border on the numbing.
All the more reason to appreciate how one life resonates.
Serbacki said Sister Mary Owen entered the order in 1946, at 18. She made her vows three years later, eventually earning her degree in education from Rosary Hill – now called Daemen College – and going on to teach in Gowanda, Buffalo and New Jersey, before spending a long career in Ohio.
She remained close to her nieces and nephews. That included Michael Doody, a fraud investigator and writer named an “Everyday Hero” a few years ago by the Columbus Dispatch for his role in founding the Kossuth Street Gardens, a 15-year-old community garden.
Michael had plenty of inspiring influences in his family, but he said there is no underestimating the importance of Sister Mary Owen, granddaughter of Irish immigrants. She was a regular at family parties, where she would take off her habit, settle back and drink an occasional beer. Michael said she “demystified” the clergy for him at an early age, elevating the most important point:
She was an everyday person who based her life on a selfless ethic. When Michael was in kindergarten, his parents began taking him to visit Sister Mary Owen while she served at the old St. Vincent’s Orphanage in Columbus. He would go outside to play while the adults talked, and the friends he made there provided a revelation on how true community involves racial and cultural diversity, the notion of community as his aunt believed it was meant to be.
“At that place,” Michael said, “the world opened up to me.”
Now 64, he appreciates the scope of Sister Mary Owen's life, the way she carried on her work until her health made it impossible. Still, even he was surprised when he wrote a note on Facebook about her death, about the way she had taught him “to always look out for the little guy,” and it touched off a grateful explosion of more than 400 comments.
Among those responding were Foeller and many junior high buddies from the early 1970s at St. Anthony’s. Today, Foeller is a territory manager for a window manufacturer. Long ago, as a kid at St. Anthony’s, he was more than a little intimidated by the sisters and priests.
Sister Mary Owen changed that mindset, and fast. He remembers her coming into class with a stack of papers, song lyrics still holding that smudgy scent of the mimeograph machine. Foeller and Terry Mayer, another student of the time, recall how their teacher's goal – especially in the weeks before St. Patrick’s Day – became teaching all the children her favorite Irish melodies.
Her clear favorite: “Who Threw the Overalls in Mrs. Murphy’s Chowder?”
She had a gift for putting students at ease. All these 13-year-olds, usually so self-conscious about sticking out, would suddenly be singing at the top of their lungs and roaring with laughter of such tip-of-the-toes intensity that they remember it as a form of unexpected liberty, even to this day.
The purest laughter of all came from Sister Mary Owen, who also led them in the fight song for her beloved Ohio State Buckeyes.
“She was really so damn funny, but she was also one of the most brilliant people I ever met,” said John Colarossi, another student. “She taught us to look at things from all different ways.”
Joe Doody had a particularly challenging situation: He was a nephew of Sister Mary Owen when she served as dean of discipline, which – based on her wry disposition – was a bit of a smile in itself. Once, he recalls, he and a few other kids skipped out on school lunch to eat at a nearby food court, deciding upon that rule-busting decision on the same day that a teacher – unfortunately for them – happened to make the same choice.
Busted, Joe wound up in his aunt’s office. This was a woman he had seen enjoy a long-neck Budweiser at family parties, a woman who was eagerly among the first to take off the traditional habit once the church allowed it.
While she radiated a kind of humor and whimsy, she was not about to let her nephew get away with anything. She gave him whatever detention fit the offense, but even then he felt what every kid in his class remembers. She had that warmth, that intense humor ...
Call it love.
“She was a lot more than just a teacher,” said Joe Flaherty, Joe Doody’s closest friend, a guy who often saw Sister Mary Owen as she kicked back with her family at his buddy’s house. Flaherty recalls that when she asked how you were doing, she would pause. She would listen.
She really wanted to know.
Michele Doody Long, Joe’s little sister, had their aunt as an English teacher. Michele recalls stopping by after school when Sister Mary Owen was dean of discipline, and how her aunt would open that classic Catholic school drawer of confiscated things, toys she had to seize from students during class, such as the fabled “clackers” – the balls of tempered glass that slammed noisily together in the air.
“You see this?” she would say with wonder to Michele, taking a quick look around the empty room before they enthusiastically, well, started "clacking."
Sister Mary Owen formally retired at 70, but Michele said she kept going long after that. She embraced computers and taught children how to move around on a keyboard, and Michele recalls she did her best to muscle on even after enduring a stroke and heart attack.
In her 80s, she began showing signs of Alzheimer’s disease, which led to her last return to the health center at Stella Niagara. Despite her illness, Serbacki and Miklitsch say she still responded with joyous passion to music. Her next-door neighbor there was Sister William Elsener, a close friend since they were both young women, and a sister who died in 2018.
In a different world, Sister Mary Owen's funeral would have packed a church, with hundreds who loved her belting out her beloved Irish songs. Covid claimed her life not long before the arrival of the vaccine that many sisters at Stella Niagara - where the youngest sister is 65 - seek to finally receive this week. Sister Mary Owen is now among hundreds of thousands lost in this pandemic, yet in that vast sorrow those who loved her hope you somehow understand:
“When she walked in,” said Michele Doody Long, “she would light up a room.”
Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.