Sean Kirst: A mural for Sister Karen Klimczak – 15 years after vast loss

The idea, Sister Jean said, came in earliest form from her sister’s quest for a message for a Christmas card. She initially thought of “Christ prints,” the idea that love, empathy and compassion – core elements of her faith – could leave an impression as distinctive as a handprint.

Yet she changed it to “peace prints,” Sister Jean said, out of belief that certain principles cleared the boundaries of any church and were central to a shared human condition. That idea is put to a sweeping test right now, with the criminal justice system going through the reckoning touched off by the death of George Floyd, with a virus-weary nation bitterly divided on so many fractious levels, and with deaths or injuries by gunfire in Buffalo, as of this week, nearly double what they were a year ago.

It is exactly the kind of moment, said Sister Jean, that her sister would see as the essence of her calling toward love and nonviolence.

As young children, they always walked to school together. They later shared a call to religious life, described by Sister Jean as “something in the heart,” and even as adults they remained close: It was Karen, never afraid of technology, who taught Jean to use and understand computers, lessons that remained invaluable as she sought ways to help those suffering in the pandemic.