Sean Kirst: A mural for Sister Karen Klimczak – 15 years after vast loss

Sister Jean Klimczak is a chaplain at Father Baker Manor, which lost 29 residents to Covid-19 last year, between March and June. Her 24-hour-a-day mission involved bringing warmth and comfort not only to grieving families but to shaken women and men, in the manor, cut off from direct contact with those they loved.
What she realized in those hard days, more than ever, is how she still receives her best advice and counsel from her sister.
“I would have to say that all my past experiences with trauma centers and parishes and teaching, all of it helped me,” Sister Jean said. “But especially the trauma of losing Karen, and yet always finding ways to celebrate her life and everybody's lives.”
By “celebrate,” she speaks of a lifetime journey, transcending sorrow. In memory of her sibling, Sister Karen Klimczak, Sister Jean brought that message Tuesday to the Bissonette House on Grider Street, where the staff of Peaceprints of WNY announced a “call out” to local artists: They have set an April 30 deadline for submitting proposals for a mural that honors the essence of Sister Karen’s life.
“We’re charging them with telling a story,” said Cindi McEachon, executive officer of Peaceprints, which provides "wraparound services" for people leaving incarceration, including a temporary residence at Bissonette. She told her masked and distanced listeners that the brick wall behind her would soon become a high-profile canvas.
McEachon was followed to the dais by Common Council Member Ulysses Wingo, who spoke of Sister Karen's commitment to a “city of peace,” before Sister Jean walked to the microphone. Until that moment, she had felt what she always feels just before being asked to address a crowd: “You’ve got to be kidding me.”
Her parents moved to Lackawanna before she was born. Sister Jean's grandfather died young from a life of working in the Pennsylvania coal mines, and her mother feared her dad would be doomed to the same fate. She bought him “an excursion ticket” to Buffalo, where he found a job at Bethlehem Steel, leading the Klimczak family to settle not far from the plant.
Karen was older by 18 months than Jean. From their earliest memories, the two were close. For years, Sister Jean said, they shared a childhood room with their older sister Mary – and with whichever brother happened to be an infant at the moment in a family of 12.
They were both profoundly influenced by parents Sister Jean described as selfless. While Karen loved to talk – which some teachers, she discovered, appreciated more than others – Jean, who struggled with a speech disorder, typically chose to be silent. Working through it became a lifetime mission she sees now as an asset: She learned to truly listen, a lasting bridge to the injured, lonely or afraid. Even today, she feels a knot in her gut as a childhood echo before addressing a crowd, but once up there she finds a distinct center, almost a joy.
Especially if the subject involves Karen.
Until 2006, her sister was the director and driving force behind the Bissonette House, a home and respite for men leaving prison or jail. Named in honor of the Rev. Joseph Bissonette, a Catholic priest who had been murdered in 1987 in that house, it became a point of transition for hundreds returning to Buffalo after incarceration.
To Sister Jean, her sister’s passion is emblematic of the road toward community: It offered a kind of resurrection through acceptance for those in great need, a second chance as a form of new life.
Sister Karen died on a Good Friday 15 years ago this week, attacked and killed when she walked in on one of the residents of the house – a man with a cocaine addiction who told police he had been trying to steal her cellphone. Faced with such grief, Sister Jean recalled the monumental task of moving past raw sorrow to lock in on what has to remain her focus.
Her sister, she said, had a premonition of her death, only amplifying all the Good Friday parallels. “God had called her to do whatever she could for the guys and their families,” Sister Jean said, comparing that work “to the light at the heart of a candle.”
The real grief, she knew, would be letting that flame go out.
She remembers how a 12-year-old nephew, Ethan, visited the house not long ago and understood, in the intuitive way of a child, exactly who his aunt was – "a fighter, feisty, fearless" – and what she sought to accomplish. Tuesday, Sister Jean was surrounded as she spoke by the cut-out doves that are always associated with her sister, the ones Sister Karen would leave as “peace prints” in the wake of homicides.
The idea, Sister Jean said, came in earliest form from her sister’s quest for a message for a Christmas card. She initially thought of “Christ prints,” the idea that love, empathy and compassion – core elements of her faith – could leave an impression as distinctive as a handprint.
Yet she changed it to “peace prints,” Sister Jean said, out of belief that certain principles cleared the boundaries of any church and were central to a shared human condition. That idea is put to a sweeping test right now, with the criminal justice system going through the reckoning touched off by the death of George Floyd, with a virus-weary nation bitterly divided on so many fractious levels, and with deaths or injuries by gunfire in Buffalo, as of this week, nearly double what they were a year ago.
It is exactly the kind of moment, said Sister Jean, that her sister would see as the essence of her calling toward love and nonviolence.
As young children, they always walked to school together. They later shared a call to religious life, described by Sister Jean as “something in the heart,” and even as adults they remained close: It was Karen, never afraid of technology, who taught Jean to use and understand computers, lessons that remained invaluable as she sought ways to help those suffering in the pandemic.
Certainly, Sister Jean said, she often thinks – in her role as chaplain – of her sister. Karen believed in the power of touch, in the way something as simple as a hand on a shoulder can be proof to someone that you see them there. So one of the hardest burdens of Covid-19, for a chaplain, is separation that makes such connections impossible.
Sister Karen also believed in each person's story as a means of value and testament, a truth intertwined with each resident who comes to Bissonette and now, for her sister, true of countless families hurt or splintered by the pandemic. Remembering that, Sister Jean uses technology or any means she can find to fully listen – the best gift she can offer to those in isolation.
“It’s all motion,” she said of her sister’s ongoing legacy. McEachon said the idea for the mural, after 15 years, was worked out in partnership with 2020 graduates of Leadership Buffalo, represented Tuesday by Kaitlyn Anticoli. The only parameter is a theme that in some way involves criminal justice and Sister Karen’s vision that: “Hope is not a way out, but a way through.”
Applications are available at peaceprintswny.org. The winning artist will receive a commission of $10,000, with a deadline of next autumn. McEachon said there are also plans to bring in master gardeners to renew a sprawling “Peace Garden,” once a staple of the house, beneath the mural wall.
All of it will be easily visible from Grider Street, a public statement of what Sister Jean feels each day, with power and gratitude, during the pandemic: After 15 years, her sister’s candle is not close to going out.
Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.