Sean Kirst: A city of voices on the Skyway: 'The priority should be people'

+6 'We've got to get it right': Boulevard option gains favor as Skyway review moves ahead The boulevard plan calls for at-grade and elevated roads, seven new bridges, and the removal of three bridges along a 2.6-mile stretch from Route 5/Tifft Street to a new on-ramp at Seneca Street.

The opposite perspective comes from Frank Kowsky, an architectural historian who has written about – and mourns – what the Kensington and Scajaquada expressways did to Buffalo.

Yet the Skyway, he said, was designed by Edward Lupfer, the same guy who designed the Peace Bridge and Rainbow Bridge. Kowsky maintains it is among “the few pieces of modern engineering that are really beautiful.”

He argues the bridge, with its sweeping curve, is a gateway statement at the base of a Great Lake, and leveling it would be a reason for civic regret. His response, coupled with so many diametrically different takes, leads me to this request:

If you have thoughts on whether the Skyway should stay or go, email them to skirst@buffnews.com or write me in care of The Buffalo News, One News Plaza, 14240. If you can keep it under 150 words, all the better, and we will create a digital archive of responses.

The issue ignites a passionate array of voices, and this would be a chance to find them in one place.

