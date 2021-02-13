Sean Kirst: A barber whose Buffalo life was one long Valentine's Day, with 'Mariu'

Carmen agreed, though he first went to Paris to master his barbering skills. The family still has the love letters he and Maria wrote back and forth, letters Carmen – who saved everything – carefully stored in a box.

In 1960, when Maria was 20, she traveled to Sicily to marry him in their hometown. A year later, once Carmen cleared final hurdles with immigration, he moved in with his wife and family at their Fargo Street home on Buffalo’s West Side.

Before long, he found a job on Niagara Falls Boulevard, in another barber’s shop. For years he rode the bus back and forth to work, growing steadily more confident with his English. Joe said it was a breakthrough day when his dad finally told a coffee shop clerk who routinely handed him a marble doughnut that to be honest he was ready to try another kind.

By the late 1960s, Carmen had opened his own place. He would stay until 7 p.m., often longer. Joe said his dad would respond to last-minute customers by waving them in, sometimes to his tired son's chagrin, offering this welcome even in the dusk: "The day is still young!"

Eventually, Carmen had a new shop built from scratch. He was his own boss for more than a half-century, such a part of everyday fabric on the boulevard that Joe recalls how many regulars referred to haircuts as stopping by “to get a Carm.”