Sean Kirst: A barber whose Buffalo life was one long Valentine's Day, with 'Mariu'

For 60 years, Carmen Iacono had a particular routine for Valentine’s Day. He would bring an early morning card to his wife, Maria, as she rose from sleep, then return 12 hours later, after a long day of cutting hair, to hand her flowers and a heart-shaped box of candy.
If the day fell on a rare evening off from work, the couple might go for dinner at Ristorante Lombardo, a spot they loved. Otherwise, they would almost certainly end up dancing to Italian music in their Lockport family room, a ritual hardly reserved for Valentine’s Day.
“Oh, they would dance at home all the time,” said Josephine Iacono Bussi, their daughter.
The Iaconos are determined to honor the meaning of the day, despite their grief. Maria has already placed a Valentine's wreath at Carmen’s tombstone at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Cheektowaga, where her husband was buried in December after Covid-19 claimed his life.
Carmen – his formal name was Carmelo, though no one used it – turned a healthy and vital 87 in November. He was talking seriously about retirement, about seeing even more of their kids and grandchildren, about enjoying summer mornings with Maria on their patio. Yet he continued to work whenever it was allowed in the pandemic, honoring state restrictions on masking and distance at his shop on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst, understanding that customers he considered family longed for haircuts.
The first sign of the virus was shortness of breath. Maria also would test positive, though her symptoms were more like the flu. Even as Carmen's illness accelerated, it was not easy for Josephine and Joe Iacono, the couple's two grown children, to talk their dad into going to the hospital.
He could not stand the notion of leaving behind his wife.
“My father came to Buffalo because of my mother,” said Joe, a professional trainer in Florida who cut hair with Carmen for 17 years. “Everything, for him, was because of my mother.”
The couple, who often traveled to Italy, had plenty of great stories. As their granddaughter Krista put it in a tribute, they casually and beautifully expressed "their life and love on the dance floor."
More than two months after Carmen's death, what Maria misses most is the instant each night when the door opened and her husband called out “Mariu,” the way he always said her name – perhaps drawn from the Italian love song, “Parlami d’amore Mariu.”
The romance began in Favara, their hometown in Sicily. When Maria was 16, Carmen – a barber’s son and a skilled musician, self-taught on guitar – would show up outside her house to offer serenades. Maria remembers her father approved, on one condition:
The family was moving to America, to this city called Buffalo. If Carmen was willing to join them, there was a blessing for the marriage.
Carmen agreed, though he first went to Paris to master his barbering skills. The family still has the love letters he and Maria wrote back and forth, letters Carmen – who saved everything – carefully stored in a box.
In 1960, when Maria was 20, she traveled to Sicily to marry him in their hometown. A year later, once Carmen cleared final hurdles with immigration, he moved in with his wife and family at their Fargo Street home on Buffalo’s West Side.
Before long, he found a job on Niagara Falls Boulevard, in another barber’s shop. For years he rode the bus back and forth to work, growing steadily more confident with his English. Joe said it was a breakthrough day when his dad finally told a coffee shop clerk who routinely handed him a marble doughnut that to be honest he was ready to try another kind.
By the late 1960s, Carmen had opened his own place. He would stay until 7 p.m., often longer. Joe said his dad would respond to last-minute customers by waving them in, sometimes to his tired son's chagrin, offering this welcome even in the dusk: "The day is still young!"
Eventually, Carmen had a new shop built from scratch. He was his own boss for more than a half-century, such a part of everyday fabric on the boulevard that Joe recalls how many regulars referred to haircuts as stopping by “to get a Carm.”
John Krollman started going there with his brother Richard in 1970, when their dad returned to Western New York after serving in the Navy. Krollman’s grandfather and father both went to Carmen, as did his son, nephew and most recently his great-nephew, making it a solid five generations.
“It was an old-school barber shop,” Krollman said, of "a disappearing kind." On childhood Saturdays, there would be a line of bicycles near the door. In those days, Carmen provided a rack of comic books for grade school appreciation, which ended only when comics started to cost “five bucks apiece,” as Carmen explained to veteran customers in astonishment.
Payment for haircuts was always in cash, never plastic. Carmen would seat little children on a pillow on his chair, while some of the older guys – the long-timers – got that straight razor shave with full lather. The regulars say he spoke of Maria as he snipped their hair, offering young husbands advice based on how he saw the world:
If your wife is happy, everyone is happy.
For 50 years, as Krollman grew from a little boy in the nearby Willow Ridge neighborhood into a long career in the Social Security Administration, he remained faithful to Carmen. For all that time, though Krollman always responded with a cheerful "no thanks," Carmen asked the same question at the end of every cut, on the off-chance his old friend might someday change his mind:
Spray or gel?
Krollman’s wife, Michele, of Italian heritage, loved the guy. The couple would bring him little treats, such as fresh grapefruit or a jar of olives. When Carmen died, Krollman "cried like a baby" and his family made signs in Carmen's honor to hang outside the shop, including one tracing five generations of loyalty.
To Krollman and Neil Burns, another regular, Carmen's empty chair is aching evidence of the immense loss to the civic fabric inflicted by the virus. They recall how Carmen always found a way to show up for work, despite needing a pacemaker and going through knee replacement surgery.
“He was the kind of guy, no matter how crowded the place was, he never rushed,” said Burns, a retired elementary school principal. The struggles or triumphs of each customer were central to Carmen's attention, a connection Burns valued so much that he kept going even after he basically went bald.
Carmen always had a guitar nearby, and in the occasional slow moment he would pick it up and play at the shop. Burns said being a regular sometimes translated into moments of sheer treasure: He and his wife, Patti, once joined the Iaconos at a downtown celebration involving St. Anthony's Church, watching as Carmen and Maria danced after dinner with a crowd of others at Niagara Square, a memory that to Burns – a witness to their grace as friends and partners – rises toward the mystical.
At the shop, Maria maintained her own presence. When she called, customers knew it was her because Carmen quickly switched into Sicilian. She would show up not long before closing to sweep and clean the place. Then she would go home to join her husband for a late dinner and maybe a glass of Carmen's homemade wine, which in the Covid months was followed by a routine that in relative isolation grew in meaning.
Each night, the couple would dance to familiar melodies, or Carmen – as he did so long ago, while courting her – would play her a few selections on guitar. His favorite remained the Italian song whose title translates into a request his wife still honors when she thinks of him, which is always:
Tell me about love, Mariu.
