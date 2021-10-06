Rod Watson: Want real reform? Look at the back of the ballot on Nov. 2, not just the front

Yet other reforms groups like NYPIRG and New York Common Cause are holding their noses while supporting it because of some of the other changes it would usher in.

But make no mistake: No matter how you feel about Proposal 1 – or Proposals 3 and 4, for that matter – such propositions are the nuts and bolts of the democratic process and determine just how representative our government actually is.

“It’s important for people know that this is where our voice is heard,” Robinson said.

Yet too many voters forfeit their right to be heard at this stage of the process, voting for candidates on the front of the ballot and never even turning it over to find the proposals on the back, she noted.

For instance, in 2014 when a ballot proposal established the Independent Redistricting Commission, state Board of Elections data shows that some 3.8 million New Yorkers voted for governor, but only 2.9 million weighed in on the ballot measure.

In other words, nearly a quarter of the people who thought it important to make their voice heard in picking candidates self-muted when it came to deciding the framework in which those candidates must function.

If we don’t like how New York government is operating, maybe it’s time to pay a little more attention to the ballot proposals in addition to our would-be leaders. Those proposals, after all, determine how much – or how little – say we actually have in picking those leaders.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.