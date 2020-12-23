Rod Watson: ‘Useless’ attorney put law to good use for those who need help most

Barry joined the bureau just a year before the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1963 Gideon v. Wainwright decision granted indigent suspects the right to an attorney. He became a “zealous advocate” in protecting those rights, recognizing that even the smallest cases are huge in the lives of those affected, said Erin A. Kulesus, an attorney in the bureau’s Appeals and Post-Conviction Unit.

“The rewarding part of the job is somebody can get a break every now and then,” Barry said of winning a case or getting it tossed because cops or prosecutors didn’t follow the rules. It becomes especially gratifying when defendants then turn their lives around “and you never see them again.”

Or when you do see them, it’s in a totally different setting, as when he was shopping recently and a middle-aged man who must have been 6-feet-5-inches tall and close to 300 pounds came up from behind and wrapped him in a bear hug. It turned out to be someone he had represented 40 years ago.

“Some of these guys I represent, I represented their grandfathers,” he said, adding that some suspects ask for him when they come to court.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Not that all are so appreciative. He said he’s been “fired” three times – in the middle of cases – or denigrated by the same suspect whose case he just got dismissed.