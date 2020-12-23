Rod Watson: ‘Useless’ attorney put law to good use for those who need help most

After nearly six decades as a public defender, Daniel E. Barry Jr. has seen a lot in the court system – some of it good, some of it not so good.
And we’re not just talking about the defendants.
The system itself has changed. Often that has been for the better, as with the dramatic increase in the number of female lawyers in a profession once considered “unladylike” because it meant consorting with suspects.
He sees judges now regularly confer with prosecutors and defense attorneys to try to resolve cases, something pretty much unheard of when he broke in with the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo in 1962.
And no longer are suspects paraded down the street, handcuffed to one another, from jail to the court building in a twice-a-day-public spectacle.
“You don’t have to be shamed by seeing somebody you know,” said the 86-year-old lawyer who’s spent his entire career with Legal Aid after graduating from Law School at the University of Buffalo – the same institution he flunked out of as an undergrad when he wasn’t ready to buckle down.
However, not all of the changes have been positive. And after a lifetime spent ensuring poor defendants have the same constitutional protections as those who can afford their own attorney, Barry has some ideas on how the system could be improved.
But as he prepares to retire next week, he knows he won’t be around to push them through. Instead, the guy who could have a second career as a stand-up comic is trying to figure out what he’ll do next.
“I’m not a handy guy around the house. I don’t play golf. I don’t fish,” he said. “I’m kind of useless.”
He’s already gotten a taste of what retirement will be like, working from home during the pandemic.
“It’s a whole new appreciation for house arrest,” he said. “You can do what you want to do – but there’s nothing to do.”
He’ll miss being a part of the action and “my colleagues, in particular,” as well as the morning meetings that reviewed cases and involved “a wonderful exchange of ideas.”
“You go down to court, you feel like you’re contributing,” he said wistfully.
He obviously was, judging by the comments of those who have worked with him.
“He’s a legend in the legal community, highly respected throughout the court system and by our staff,” said Kevin M. Stadelmaier, chief attorney in the bureau’s Criminal Defense Unit.
Retired City Court Judge James A.W. McLeod pointed to Barry’s decades of experience and said he was someone young lawyers and judges, not yet up on all the system’s nuances, could count on. Barry will leave a void that will be hard to fill, he added.
Barry joined the bureau just a year before the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1963 Gideon v. Wainwright decision granted indigent suspects the right to an attorney. He became a “zealous advocate” in protecting those rights, recognizing that even the smallest cases are huge in the lives of those affected, said Erin A. Kulesus, an attorney in the bureau’s Appeals and Post-Conviction Unit.
“The rewarding part of the job is somebody can get a break every now and then,” Barry said of winning a case or getting it tossed because cops or prosecutors didn’t follow the rules. It becomes especially gratifying when defendants then turn their lives around “and you never see them again.”
Or when you do see them, it’s in a totally different setting, as when he was shopping recently and a middle-aged man who must have been 6-feet-5-inches tall and close to 300 pounds came up from behind and wrapped him in a bear hug. It turned out to be someone he had represented 40 years ago.
“Some of these guys I represent, I represented their grandfathers,” he said, adding that some suspects ask for him when they come to court.
Support Local Journalism
Not that all are so appreciative. He said he’s been “fired” three times – in the middle of cases – or denigrated by the same suspect whose case he just got dismissed.
“’Oh, you got lucky,’ ” he recalled being told by one suspect who left court a free man. “He tells me that I got lucky!”
Or there was the defendant who offered him a TV set as an added incentive – the TV set he had stolen.
Informed that this wouldn’t work, he came up with a counteroffer: “How about if I give you my mother’s TV set?”
And the televised O.J. Simpson trial, with attorney Johnnie Cochran’s famous glove gambit, didn’t help.
“Sometimes they say, ‘Come on man, you’ve got to do that Cochran (stuff),” he says of defendants who expect a miracle – even the ones who’ve been caught on video.
“Trying a case with your man on camera is going nowhere,” Barry said, even though some will still swear “That’s not me!”
And then there are those who think they’ll get a better defense if they can raise the money to hire a private lawyer. Barry cringes when that happens and the high-priced attorney will “blow a case right in front of your eyes.”
Stadelmaier said he would put the bureau’s “expert criminal practitioners” up against any private attorneys.
“We’re not just people off the street who couldn’t find work anywhere else,” he said.
Like any organization trying to help the poor in the public or nonprofit sectors, Legal Aid could use more resources. The 2014 settlement of Hurrell-Harring v. New York State resulted in improved funding for investigators, social workers and other to provide a more holistic service, Stadelmaier said.
But he still would like to halve a caseload that averages about 650 per attorney.
Barry has other reforms he would like to see, including a tightening of the standards for search warrants, which he says now practically sanction a legalized “home invasion” on the flimsiest of pretexts, often on the word of snitches whose information should be taken with a block of salt.
“If he’s going to roll over on somebody, it isn’t going to be the person who’s giving him the drugs,” he said.
Barry – most of whose cases involve drugs, thefts, traffic offenses and the like – also would like to see a “drug jail,” a separate unit in which addicts could get the kind of services that might keep them from returning, because “facing jail doesn’t matter” to those in the throes of addiction.
He’s also not a big fan of the “integrated” courts that try to solve all of a family’s problems – criminal, matrimonial, custodial, etc. – in one place, feeling they just add another level of bureaucracy without solving any of the underlying issues.
“The court may resolve the case, but that doesn’t solve the problem,” said the lawyer who’s helped indigent clients solve their legal problems for 58 years.
Working that long in an arena where the truth can be hard to get – both from suspects and from cops who sometimes “are worse than the defendants” – could breed a cynicism that’s corrosive to justice.
But Barry seems to have avoided that, continuing to play a critical role in an office critical to implementing the Constitution’s view of defendants’ rights, even when the defendants may not be the most savory of characters.
“If you just keep your eye on the law, the rest is superfluous,” he said.
Besides, it’s hard to become cynical when you realize the people you represent are the ones most at risk of being trampled, rather than protected, by that piece of parchment.
As Kulesus, the appeals attorney, put it: “When you do see people at their worst, that’s when they need help the most. And Dan has never forgotten that.”