Rod Watson: Trump’s silver lining: Proverbial ‘teachable moment’ in Buffalo schools

“Finding reliable sources is huge for them in terms of understanding what’s going on,” Doucet said. “We try to teach them how to vet them, how to figure out if they’re reliable or not.”

Given the disinformation that nearly half the country has fallen prey to, that skill alone will be invaluable.

But will the moment, despite media saturation, actually have a lasting impact? With the Buffalo schools still in all-remote learning, teachers say it’s much harder to get an accurate read on students than when face-to-face in the classroom.

West said some already had questions because of what happened in 2016, when Trump also convincingly lost the popular vote but nevertheless moved into the White House.

“A lot of them … think the Electoral College is obsolete,” West said. “They question how can we be a democracy when a majority of people don’t pick their leaders. They’re trying to learn the difference between a democracy and a republic.”

But once they learn, will that knowledge actually translate into power? He notes that some students look at what’s happening and think, “Why bother, the system is already stacked against us.”