"All I Really Need To Know I Learned in Kindergarten" – 1986 bestseller by Robert Fulghum

With all due respect to Mr. Fulghum and kindergarten teachers, that is way too late.

Children start learning their most important lessons – right ones or wrong ones – long before then. And those lessons have less to do with the alphabet, handwriting or arithmetic than with character, integrity and priorities.

The reality is that those characteristics are much too important to be left to the parental lottery. But that’s pretty much all we have, which is why some of us feel pretty lucky – especially today.

Granted, it doesn’t always feel that way at the time, especially when encountering one of those early lessons eventually put into action. I remember when I was just learning to ride a bike and a neighbor kid ratted me out for riding in the street, which I at first denied.

Mom made clear the punishment wasn’t for riding where I shouldn’t have; it was for trying to lie about it. I don’t remember the sanction, but I still remember the lesson: character counts, so stand up and take responsibility for what you do.

It remains one of the most important lessons in molding a young life, one we can only wish more of today’s leaders and/or crooks had gotten from their parents.

But the twin pillar of Mom’s approach was equally important, and equally ignored by parents of friends who weren’t as lucky and whose lives didn’t turn out nearly as well: how to set priorities. Or as Mom put it, early and often: First things first.

It came into focus after climbing into the garage rafters to put up a backboard and basketball rim. One day, neighborhood kids knocked on the door to see if we could play. My answer was “no” because the sadistic nuns had loaded me up with after-school assignments.

A few minutes later, I heard dribbling in the backyard and was about to go kick them out when my mother said she’d let them in. She couldn’t make my friends go do their homework before playing, but she could make sure I did mine.

First things first.

It became a guiding principle – work before play as a kid, necessities before luxuries as an adult – that remains a lifelong formula for staying out of trouble, financial and otherwise.

First things first even meant taking time off from work to come to the high school and drag me off the tennis court for a polite but firm – I think diplomats call it “candid” – conversation with the math teacher who’d given me a “C.”

Of course, it had the requisite effect on me in terms of making me buckle down. But equally important, it sent a message to the teacher who suddenly took an increased interest in my grasp of algebra. Mom made it her priority – and in so doing, made it mine and the teacher’s. Every parent should know the importance of that, and every kid should be so lucky.

But not every lesson pertained to the classroom, because some of the most important are the ones that have nothing to do with a report card or a GPA – particularly for African Americans.

Mom probably never heard of ceteris paribus, the mathematics principle that in order to isolate on one variable, you have to hold all of the other variables constant. But she intuitively knew what it meant for Black people in America: In order to isolate on racism as the cause of discriminatory treatment, you had to hold all of the other variables – your dress, your demeanor, your qualifications – constant.

Maybe that’s why we argued more over how I was to dress in public – “You’re not going with me looking like that!” – than anything else. God may not have cared what I wore to church, but she did – and she won.

Like every Black parent, she knew Black kids had to act and be just a little bit better to have any chance of being treated equally. It’s a lesson I still benefit from – and many others could, too – because despite the seduction of civil rights “progress,” some things haven’t changed nearly enough.

In fact, I still benefit from almost everything she instilled. She says she started talking to me when I was still in the womb, which I don’t remember. Outside the womb was bad enough. But though I often pretended to tune her out, most of it sunk in – luckily for me – because she talked with me, not at me, helping me figure things out along the way.

And when I didn’t arrive at the right answer, she knew what her responsibility was. You can be a parent and a friend – as long as you remember which comes first. While my father more than met his responsibilities and set a good example, Mom was the day-to-day guiding force, even while scraping by.

As proven by a certain ex-president who broke the lie-o-meter on the way to multiple impeachments and indictments despite coming from prosperity, being a good parent has little to do with income. Instead, it has everything to do with setting an example based on character, integrity and the ability to impart the proper value system.

It’s the most important job in the world, but one that comes with no instruction manual. This is to salute all of those parents who figured it out on their own. Fortunately, I had one who did. I wish every kid could be so lucky.

Happy Mother’s Day, Mom.

And thanks.