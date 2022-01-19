Rod Watson: New sheriff off on right foot by hiring ‘expert’

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Howard also can explain the reasons the state COC should charge the Sheriff’s Office for a Buffalo News subscription. If Garcia wonders about such an odd budget line, it’s because the commission only learned about some of the inmate abuse in Howard’s jails after News reporter Matthew Spina wrote about them – even though the sheriff was supposed to report such incidents to the COC up front.

Howard also can educate Garcia about the need to make sure all security posts are staffed, after Ralph “Bucky” Phillips walked past an unmanned post during his 2006 escape from the Correctional Facility, after first using a can opener to cut a hole in the metal roof in the kitchen where he’d been assigned to work. While on the run, Phillips shot three state troopers, killing one.

And Howard certainly can call on his expertise to explain the reasons everyone should lock their doors. After a Holding Center inmate escaped to the roof in 2009 – with surrounding streets closed off below and a sheriff’s helicopter circling above – it turned out the prisoner had fled a cell that was not properly locked. He then waltzed through a door he got guards to unlock simply by asking, using the jail’s own phone system.