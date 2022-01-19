 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rod Watson: New sheriff off on right foot by hiring 'expert'
Rod Watson: New sheriff off on right foot by hiring ‘expert’

GOP sheriff candidate John Garcia addresses his supporters (copy)

Who knew then-Sheriff Tim Howard, left, would be offering more than just his congratulations when John Garcia won last year’s election to succeed him. Howard is now offering his wisdom at an annual rate of $46,000 in a job Garcia says will be temporary. 

 James P. McCoy / News file photo

I’m sure new Erie County Sheriff John Garcia will catch all sorts of guff from taxpayers irate over his hiring of predecessor Tim Howard to assist him in the transition to what he promises will be “a 21st century, professional law enforcement agency.”

His critics are so shortsighted.

The astute new sheriff is absolutely right in tapping his predecessor to help him “obtain the reasoning” behind the many agreements Howard was forced to reach with governmental overseers trying to make him shape up his department.

Granted, Howard may have been somewhat less than scrupulous in running Erie County’s Holding Center and Correctional Facility. But for naysaying busybodies to think that renders him not credible as an administrative adviser is nonsense.

Howard’s “reasoning” will be invaluable, and a bargain at the annual rate of $46,000, even if his expertise isn’t needed the entire year.

Howard, for instance, can explain the reasons the new sheriff should keep a thesaurus in his desk drawer. It comes in handy when trying to fool the state Commission of Correction, as when he needed another term to describe suicide attempts in his jails. Howard no doubt consulted Roget’s before coming up with “individual inmate disturbances” to throw the state off his trail.

Howard also can explain the reasons the state COC should charge the Sheriff’s Office for a Buffalo News subscription. If Garcia wonders about such an odd budget line, it’s because the commission only learned about some of the inmate abuse in Howard’s jails after News reporter Matthew Spina wrote about them – even though the sheriff was supposed to report such incidents to the COC up front.

Howard also can educate Garcia about the need to make sure all security posts are staffed, after Ralph “Bucky” Phillips walked past an unmanned post during his 2006 escape from the Correctional Facility, after first using a can opener to cut a hole in the metal roof in the kitchen where he’d been assigned to work. While on the run, Phillips shot three state troopers, killing one.

And Howard certainly can call on his expertise to explain the reasons everyone should lock their doors. After a Holding Center inmate escaped to the roof in 2009 – with surrounding streets closed off below and a sheriff’s helicopter circling above – it turned out the prisoner had fled a cell that was not properly locked. He then waltzed through a door he got guards to unlock simply by asking, using the jail’s own phone system.

And if the new sheriff feels overwhelmed by the job and all of those responsibilities that come with it, Howard is uniquely qualified to offer reassurance that Garcia needn’t feel overly burdened by a desire to educate himself for the post. Questioned about jail staff training during a deposition following the death of an inmate – one of 32 who died on his watch – Howard answered “I don’t know” 68 times.

That kind of experience is priceless – or at least worth the county salary Howard will now collect along with his $33,362 as Wales supervisor and his State Police pension.

Besides, after all of the money Howard has cost taxpayers in legal expenses fighting the U.S. Justice Department and lawsuits filed by inmates or their survivors, what’s a few thousand more dollars? It’s well worth it to make sure the man Howard endorsed as his successor knows as much about the job as he did.

It's reassuring to know that Garcia enters the job so eager and willing to learn from the best. It augers well for the future of the department.

