Rod Watson: For taxpayers, Sheriff Howard is the gift that keeps on taking

When the Commission of Correction filed suit last month against the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for what seemed like the umpteenth time, the state panel charged with making sure jails and prisons are run right made clear it wasn’t seeking monetary damages. It just wants the Sheriff’s Office to follow the rules.

But that doesn’t mean the lawsuit, filed in conjunction with the state attorney general, won’t cost taxpayers.

We’ll pay because instead of just following the rules, the sheriff is using an outside law firm to defend the indefensible.

Sheriff Tim Howard – the gift that keeps on taking – is reaching into taxpayers’ pockets again with his obstinacy. This time it’s to pay attorneys from Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman to argue why he wasn’t recalcitrant in not reporting alleged sexual assault of an inmate or sexual contact between deputies and the inmates they have power over.

It wasn’t Howard’s decision to use an outside law firm; that call was made by the county attorney. But wasting that money – or county resources, if in-house counsel had been used – wouldn’t be necessary if Howard just did his job instead of forcing the COC to, in effect, do it for him.