By now it shouldn’t be this hard.

Yet every time this region starts to build something big, it first has to reinvent the wheel when it comes to ensuring equal opportunity for minority and other marginalized groups.

You’d think that after reconstructing the city’s schools, remaking the waterfront and creating the medical campus, we’d know how to build a diverse contractor industry and workforce along with the physical structures. After all, where there’s a will, there’s a way.

But maybe that’s the problem.

For all that was supposed to have changed after the 5/14 racist massacre at the Tops supermarket opened many eyes to the effects of inequity, maybe the will to share the economic pie still isn’t there.

Bills missing early minority contracting goals on new stadium Representatives with the Bills and with the project construction manager say that only a small fraction of all the bid packages have been released, and even fewer have been awarded.

How else to explain Empire State Development’s finding that, through early June, the hiring of minority, women and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses to work on the $1.54 billion Buffalo Bills stadium was “well below” expectations?

The Bills and the Gilbane/Turner construction management team that’s overseeing the work both said it’s early in the process, only a few contracts have been awarded, and there’s plenty time left for prime contractors to hire MWBEs and vet-owned companies as subcontractors. But history tells us that this is the construction industry equivalent of “the check is in the mail.”

When it comes to why the targeted subcontractors aren’t getting the jobs, Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin has heard all of the excuses – “They never called me back,” or “They went out of business” – before.

She pushed hard to make sure this time would be different. The stadium deal includes a Community Benefits Agreement in exchange for $600 million in state funding and $250 million in county money, setting goals of 15% each for MBEs and WBEs and 6% for SDVBs.

But getting there will require a departure from business as usual, as already indicated by the state report as well as the fact that Gilbane/Turner went outside the area to hire a firm to oversee its outreach efforts instead of hiring a local MWBE that already knows the players.

The stadium agreement includes measures that, at least on paper, seem to chart a new course. For example, it calls for the developers to collaborate with groups ranging from the National Association of Minority Contractors and the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council to the Buffalo Urban League to identify underrepresented companies that might want to participate.

But Thomas Beauford Jr., Buffalo Urban League president and CEO, said outreach to his organization has been limited so far to notification about “Meet the Primes” information sessions – such as two held this week, both in Orchard Park – at which companies can get information about bid packages and network with prime contractors. He said there’s been no effort so far to tap his organization specifically for leads on identifying interested minority-owned firms.

A so-called Level Up program is supposed to facilitate such efforts, along with mentoring and breaking bid packages into more manageable pieces that smaller companies can handle. But he noted that this will require some work and “hasn’t quite happened yet.”

The other issue the Buffalo Urban League could help with, Beauford said, is assisting minority firms that have a track record but which, for a variety of reasons, lack the state certification required to work on the project.

He said there needs to be more of a front-end approach that identifies problems and helps such MWBEs resolve them rather than a back-end approach that simply rejects such companies, audits whether the goals are being met and grants waivers to big contractors who fail after claiming to have made the required “good faith effort.”

“We have to do something different here,” he said.

That’s exactly what Baskin is pushing for. She’s sought information, due this week, from Gilbane/Turner on the number and dollar amounts of contracts awarded to minority-owned businesses so far and how many are based in Buffalo.

At her initiative, the county’s Office of Equal Employment Opportunity also is surveying MWBEs to see how effective Gilbane/Turner’s outreach to them has been and Baskin said she may have her office do its own survey, as well.

After gathering such info, she plans a committee hearing to find out why she’s hearing from so many people who want to work on the project but can’t figure out how to get a foot in the door.

“This is business,” Baskin said of her cold-eyed approach, which has targeted the construction managers more than the team. “I’m concerned because my job is to have fiscal oversight over tax dollars.”

The Bills have pointed to the project’s infancy and said “there’s a lot of opportunity left” to diversify the project. Asked about any changes being made in response to Baskin’s concerns and whether any Meet the Prime sessions are being held in the county’s three cities or on the East Side, Gilbane/Turner said only nine contracts have been let so far and that the companies are “working a well-developed program to meet project goals in an open and inclusive process.”

They said they expect about 450 people at the information sessions being held this week in Orchard Park and that, picking up on one of Baskin’s suggestions, sessions in “Tonawanda, Lackawanna and East Buffalo are scheduled to start next week to further extend our reach.”

“Our outreach and engagement program will continue to grow through the course of construction and will evolve as all project stakeholders – including Erie County and New York State leaders, Empire State Development, the Buffalo Bills and others in the community – review our program and suggest refinements,” the companies’ statement said.

Holding meetings in the three cities, and specifically on the East Side, are good first steps and indicate the construction team is listening.

While the county already has granted most of the major approvals needed to advance the project, thus reducing its leverage, Baskin said the stadium agreements include financial penalties for failing to live up to its terms. That includes making the “good faith effort” to meet the MWBE and veterans goals.

Invoking those clawback provisions would probably lead to a court battle. But with both the Bills and Gilbane/Turner saying all the right things, it should never come to that and Baskin remains hopeful.

Beyond constructing a stadium, the Bills and Gilbane/Turner have the chance to build the diverse community of subcontractors and skilled workers that other projects have failed to deliver.

Potential financial penalties aside, they should see this as an opportunity rather than a burden. It’s a chance to leave a community legacy far more meaningful than just a stadium.